In such a competitive technological environment, not all companies have been able to adapt to market trends and are now part of history, leaving a great legacy among the gamer community. Due to feedback and comments from our readers, we decided to prepare a second installment on iconic studies that failed to emerge after facing financial difficulties.

Taito (1956 – 2005)

Taito Trading Company He started his business by selling vending machines, coin players, and pinball tables. The peak moment came when in 1978; Toshihiro Nishikado created Space invaders It was marketed in the United States by Midway. Among the most famous sagas we remember Arkanoid, Darius and Bubble Bobble. One of the most unwise decisions of this Japanese company was to have invested large amounts of money in the development of the console with CD-ROM format called WoWoW, which would offer experiences similar to that of arcades and would allow satellite downloads. Despite the efforts, such hardware was never released to the market. In September 2005, the famous Taito became part of the family of Square-Enix through a purchase of shares.

Jaleco (1974 – 2014)

Originally known as, Japan Leiusure Corporation began creating video games for arcades and desktop consoles. Nintendo Entertainment System gamers enjoy titles like Goal, The Astyanax and Whomp ‘Em. Super Nintendo also received licenses as Tuff E Nuff and Super Earth Defense Force. The company tried its luck as a publisher on the Sega Dreamcast with games like Carrier or Illbleed. Unfortunately, Waistcoat was absorbed by Hong Kong PCCW (2000) and Game Yarou (2019), without being able to retake her identity and would be condemned to leave the market.

Data East (1976 – 2003)

Founded as an electronics company in Japan, it began to produce interchangeable boards for arcade machines, generating great economic benefits. Between the decades of the eighties and nineties he devoted himself to developing various video games that are remembered by fans and have appeared in multiple compilations. Some of the most famous were: Karate Champ, Bad DudesJoe & Mac Windjammers and Street Hoop. One of the main characteristics of this firm was its ability to diversify into the world of entertainment, since it also ventured into the manufacture of pinball tables with licenses from Michael Jordan, Batman and Star wars. In 1999, he began to have serious financial problems and gave up his licenses to try to re-emerge but failed. At present, G-Mode and Paon Corporation they are the owners of intellectual property.

Vic Tokai Corporation (1977 – 1998)

This organization emerged as a cable television provider and in the early 1980s it broke into the video game market, developing its own productions and serving as publisher of Kronos Digital Entertainment. His most remembered games are Kid Cool and The Mafat Conspiracy for NES, while Columns 3 and Shinobi Legions launched in Sega Genesis and Sega Saturn, respectively. Over time, the board of directors decided to go back to its roots and focus on the telecommunications sector under the name Tokai Communications.

Interplay Entertainment (1983 – 2005)

Brian Fargo created this company that achieved great recognition with the creation of Fallout that later would be property of Bethesda. Baldur’s Gate It was also authored by Interplay and became the company’s best-selling game. This study did not lack creative ideas and in its catalog it treasures sagas like MDK, Earthworm Jim and ClayFighter. In 2002, the French corporate Titus acquired Interplay, which was experiencing serious financial problems, causing Fargo to resign. Three years later, Titus was also unable to adapt to a constantly evolving market and ceased operations. As of 2007, Interplay it turned into a independent firm and announced that it was restarting the development of some video games, so far there are no concrete news about it.

Infogrames (1983 – 2009)

It was a French company that had great admiration for the acclaimed franchise Alone in the Dark. Similarly, he created great productions such as the first two installments of Driver. Commercial expansion became an obsession for this firm and it began to acquire multiple studios such as GT Interactive, Eden Games and Shiny Entertainment, to name a few. Infogrames was also the owner of Atari, and although from 2003 I seek to reposition it, the efforts did not give the expected results, the securities began to sell less than expected, to such an extent that the liabilities rose rapidly and declared bankruptcy. After a period of restructuring, Infogrames became Atari SA, a company that today works on the development of the console Atari VCS and in the commercial alliance with GSD Group to build various hotels.

Sunsoft (1985 – 2002)

This team of developers emerges as a subsidiary of Sun Corporation and it became a benchmark in the era of 8 and 16 bits, launching titles for a wide variety of consoles, among which NES stood out; SNES, Sega Genesis and Game Boy, to name a few. Among his most remembered series are Batman, Blaster Master and Lemmings. A curious fact is that Sunsoft was in charge of developing Clock Tower 3 for PlayStation 2; This game was published by Capcom, who currently owns the rights. The generational change of consoles at the beginning of the year 2000 and the associated high costs led to this company moving away from domestic consoles. To date, it is dedicated to marketing machines Pachinko in Japanese territory.

Working Designs (1986 – 2005)

Vic Ireland was in charge of founding this company, being synonymous with games of RPG and high prices today. Gamers will always be grateful that this company was the pioneer in importing great titles from Japan to American soil. The most emblematic saga of Working Designs it is without a doubt, Lunar; whose deliveries for Sega CD, Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete, are considered as cult productions. Other jewels that you treasure in your catalog include Alundra, RayStorm, Silhouette Mirage and Vanguard Bandits. In 2005 Mr Ireland announced the closure of Working Designs and months later he would found Gajinworks which to date is still in force. The most recent release of this study was Summon Night 6: Lost Borders, released in late 2017 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

Renovation Products (1989 – 1993)

In the 1990s, Sega Genesis had an excellent position in the American market and Renovation Products was in charge of distributing the developer’s titles in the west Telenet. Some of his most remembered productions consider: Wind, Gaiares, Ys III: Wanderers from Ys and Valis: Suddenly, Telenet decided to stop creating games and Sega He proceeded to acquire Renovation Products, which disappeared in a short time and his legacy only remained as a memory.

Currently, the franchises mentioned throughout this column are owned by publishers different from their original creators and it will be a great challenge for them to make new deliveries that meet consumer demands. A remarkable recognition is the one it has achieved Inti Creates, with the development of the spectacular Blaster Master Zero and Blaster Master Zero II for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. What ancient sagas would you like to see back?

