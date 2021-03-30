Great details on the seventh season of The Flash!

Great details were released about the seventh season of The Flash that will fascinate you. Get to know them!

The seventh season of the hit series The Flash will have a connection to Legion Of Superheroes. This is because a fictional metal exclusive to the DC Comics world that is of special importance to the Legion was mentioned. Additionally, other fantastic metals were also mentioned in other Arrowverse series. That detail makes fans wonder if the series is about to build something bigger.

The main plot of episode 4 of the seventh season of The Flash, ‘Central City Strong’, centered on the return of Abra Kadabra, one of the supervillains profiled in Cisco Ramon’s portfolio of villains, who had been resurrected on Earth- Prime after ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’. Originally a 64th century thief and assassin from Earth-19, Abra Kadabra was also a time traveler who used the advanced nanotechnology of his day to play magician, while stealing valuable past treasures from other worlds.

Legion of superheroes

Paradoxically, his first battle with Flash from Barry Allen’s perspective was also his final battle from Abra Kadabra’s perspective. The mad wizard returned to Earth-19 to face execution for his crimes, promising that his past self would return again and again to become one of Barry Allen’s greatest enemies.

Abra Kadabra finally made good on his threat in ‘Central City Stron’, as he began teleporting around Central City and collecting a strange series of small but super-heavy obelisks that weighed two tons each, despite being the size of a paperweight. Using his powers, he combined the obelisks to create a sizable sphere and an antimatter magnet, slowly turning the sphere into an antimatter bomb capable of destroying Central City.

Cisco Ramon was finally able to identify the mysterious metal used to create the obelisks as Valorium; a rare alloy composed primarily of Non-Metal that empowers Hawkman and Hawkgirl. It should be noted that valorium is also an important metal in the history of the Legion of Superheroes, which exists in the 30th century of the multiverse of DC Comics and the Arrowverse. Now we will have to see what happens in The Flash and its seventh season.