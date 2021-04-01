Great details on the new season of American Horror Story!

After several seasons, American Horror Story continues and returns with a new story.

During 2020, no episode of American Horror Story was broadcast. Due to the pandemic, Brad Flachuk and Ryan Murphy did not ask to go ahead with the new season they were planning. But, now that it is preparing to return with its tenth season, those responsible for the series have released a surprise that no one expected.

Last week the title of the new season was revealed: Double Feature. In a series based on common places of the horror genre produced in the United States or with plots based on real events, this new title attracted a lot of attention that they decided to choose for the new season of American Horror Story. On this occasion, the title refers to the tradition of cinemas to schedule events in their theaters with the broadcast of two films.

Double Feature

What does this title mean? That they will air two mini-seasons of American Horror Story, one after the other, as confirmed by Ryan Murphy himself: “It means there will be two seasons for fans airing in a calendar year.” The only details that he has advanced is that the first will be set near the sea and the other near “the sand.”

One of the most anticipated appearances is that of Macauly Culkin, an icon of popular culture. Although he was missing many years ago, he returns to acting with this new season of American Horror Story. It is not known if for one of the two seasons or both but he was asked to play a crazy man who has erotic sex with Kathy Bates and he said yes.

Well-known faces such as Billie Lourd, Evan Peter, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman and Sarah Paulson are also expected to return.