Great day for the Spanish team in the pre-Olympic. Galidov will go to Tokyo. Reyes, one step away.

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

After the bittersweet day on Friday, the Spanish team has recovered on Saturday with three victories from three fights, which represents a new qualifier for the Olympic Games next summer as the greatest tangible success.

Gazi khalidov, at 81 kilograms, he has entered the Japanese event after winning, just as he did on Friday. The Russian settled in La Rioja could with Bayram malkam, representative of Turkey, with relative solvency, since four of the five judges saw him win, also with comfortable scores.

The evolution of Gazi is more than evident, as we related yesterday, giving the impression that the work during the pandemic year together with the Spanish technicians Lozano and Peñate, in addition to the sacrifice in the routines, have paid off; now we have a fighter who retains his enormous power and, at the same time, who protects himself in a frankly effective way, as he showed both on Friday’s “opening day” (really, a continuation of the London Pre-Olympic) and on Friday’s. Saturday. Today he was not far from even winning before the limit, as the Turk suffered a protection account in the second round and suffered the power of Galidov, who on Thursday was with us discussing his options.

For its part, Enmanuel Reyes Pla won his fight in 91 kilos against Afanasev Kirill, from Ireland. Reyes Pla, of Cuban origin, was so superior that the five judges gave him the winner in all three rounds. The exquisite technique of our fighter, rarely seen in the amateur heavyweight, is allowing him to sweep wherever he goes in recent months, also demonstrating in his case that he has taken advantage of the confinement and the lack of competition to polish some already outstanding boxing concepts. The Bulgarian Pantaleev is his last obstacle, today Sunday, to qualify and be the fourth Spanish representative in Tokyo, something that would be a milestone after the last Olympics with a smaller number of Spanish boxers.

Finally, Gabriel Escobar, already classified in 52 kilograms, also won the Irishman by unanimous decision Brendan irvine. It was another day at the office for an Escobar who has a spectacular concept of distance, coming and going as he pleased and with a resourceful defense in the form of crossbows, trunk tilts and leg movements that would make Fred Astaire smile. . It is important, despite already having the ticket to Japan taken out, the final classification in this tournament, due to the future seeds in the country of the rising sun. Metal awaits Gabriel there.