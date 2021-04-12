Great controversy with Sylvester Stallone on social networks

Share

Internet users are harshly attacking actor Sylvester Stallone on social media. Here we explain the controversy.

Undoubtedly Sylvester Stallone He is one of the most beloved actors in the world, as he has had great critical and public success since the 70s. He will also always be remembered for his roles as Rocky, Rambo or Barney ross. But now it is being attacked on social media by what is called a “cancellation culture”, which means that it is destroying someone’s work when they reveal their political leanings and a part of the population does not like them.

The controversy started when it was reported that he became a member of the Mar-a-Lago club in Donald trump. The actor Sylvester Stallone He moved into a Florida home at the end of last year and this has caused him to be considered a racist, fascist ally and staunch supporter of the former president of the United States. You can read some real atrocities on social media.

The actor has a very tight schedule.

Despite being 76 years old (July 6, 1946), Sylvester Stallone has prepared the superhero thriller Samaritan and will be in The Suicide Squad from James Gunn lending his voice to King shark. While his version of the director of Rocky iv It is finished and should be released before the end of the year.

Besides that, Sylvester Stallone could be in some very cool projects as i could repeat like Stakar Ogord on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 from Marvel studios. Will do Little america, where in a dystopian future, China owns the United States. But things get complicated when a Chinese billionaire hires a former American Force Recon member to go to an American ghetto and find his daughter.

But it could also do The Mercenaries 4 Y Demolition Man 2, the sequel to his 1990s sci-fi action hit.

