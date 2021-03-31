Great controversy with San Diego Comic-Con 2021

Share

The problems for the San Diego Comic-Con 2021 continue, since the fans have not liked the dates chosen for its celebration.

It was recently announced that San Diego Comic-Con 2021 will be held during the weekend of Thanksgiving (November 26 – 28) instead of its normal time which is usually late July. Neither fans, nor journalists, nor actors and other celebrities have coped well with this change of date.

“We love San Diego Comic-Con 2021 and we would love to support the event. But… what actor or producer is going to give up his first Thanksgiving holiday after being with his family to travel to San Diego to publicize a project? A very important representative of Hollywood stars commented.

Official statement:

“As longtime fans, we have attended many conventions over that holiday weekend, opting to spend Thanksgiving with family and the rest of the weekend with friends and at different events.” Those responsible for San Diego Comic-Con 2021 said in a statement. “While this is not unusual, we understand that this option is not optimal for everyone. Currently, we do not know if having this event in November is feasible, since we are still in the middle of the pandemic ”.

Now the San Diego Comic-Con 2021 It is not very popular, since last year it was totally virtual, it also did not attract much attention because not many relevant news emerged. In fact, movie studios already promote their own events in order to launch the most shocking news to fans. Be it the DC FanDome or disney investor day where they expose the plans for Star wars and Marvel studios.

Hopefully over time the global situation will be more favorable and the San Diego Comic-Con 2021 be a great event and above all that the next few years recover the greatness of the past.

