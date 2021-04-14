Great comedy, Celia Lora with Doña Margara in funny video | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Mexican model Celia Lora one stop uploading content to her social networks and this time we will address a new video placed on your channel Youtube, with which she showed that she is also very good at comedy by inviting Lalo Spain with his character of Mrs. Márgara in his section “the corner of the jacket”.

That’s right, if you already know your channel Youtube surely you have previously seen a chapter of the jacket corner that funny section in which he dedicates himself to reading the comments that come to him for Instagram.

It is a series of fans who send him very risque messages and even making very strange requests, which is why he has become very popular among fans of Celia lora laughing at those messages.

The reality is that adding a comedian as funny and interesting as Lalo Spain and his character Mrs. Márgara Francisca things got a lot more entertaining and if jokes and jokes started to emerge about it.

Enjoying giving you a good laugh, this video is the right one because Celia Lora had never laughed so much on her own show and less because she was in charge of making the jokes.

Fans of Alex Lora’s daughter told him in the video that please keep uploading more episodes like this one and keep inviting more comedians so that things become funnier for me every time.

This will surely lead to him continuing to invite more comedians who will surely continue to have a great time making jokes about all those strange messages that go out of line when they are sent to the model.

We can almost assure you that at least once you are going to laugh with this new video on Celia Lora’s YouTube channel, we recommend you stay tuned to Show News and not miss other videos, news, photos and all that attractive content that the Mexican influencer is ready to share with all of us on the internet.