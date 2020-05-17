A representative of the Indian Movement of America Mario Agreda yesterday reproached the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, who, in a statement, assured that he preferred to save the Parisian cathedral of Notre Dame rather than the Amazon.

The force of nature creates atmospheric phenomena that, depending on their strength, are classified according to their capacity for destruction. If we transfer this concept to the seventh art, we can say that this overwhelming force was able to align great exponents of the industry, and thus design a true perfect storm for a film.

We are referring to the conjunction of: Brian De Palma as its director, Oliver Stone as its screenwriter, Al Pacino, F. Murray Abraham, Michelle Pfeiffer and others, as actors. For the production of “Scarface”, the original film of the year 1932, with the same title, was taken as the basis.

“Scarface” is a work produced in the United States. It belongs to the gangster genre that portrays the life of the legendary kingpin Al Capone. Taking as reference the basis of the plot, Brian De Palma updates it and presents us with a piece according to our times.

In this 1983 version, the director shows us an immigrant of Cuban origin who manages to develop an empire based on cocaine trafficking: the only thing that matters is making money because, according to his own philosophy: money grants power.

Tony Montana understands within his psyche; that if he gets money, he will have power, and that both will take him to the top of the world regardless of the way to go. This pathology will make him a metallic, vain, paranoid and selfish man, who will stop at nothing and nobody to achieve his goal. This criminal manages to create a true empire; but it is based on quicksand, and culminates in a resounding way, because evil does not pay forever.

Tony Montana, an individual with a criminal mind, joins the Frank López (Robert Loggia) gangster network. He will get to know the underworld of the drug business; But he will discover the weakness of his boss, which will allow him to become independent and gain the trust of the suppliers of the merchandise, and of the contacts he made when he worked for López.

Thus, Montana was creating his reign of power and money; but he did not have a powerful enemy that he had: himself. The lack of control and the limited emotional intelligence dragged him to a terrain that weakened his power, falling into an abyss of consuming more and more the garbage that he himself commercialized, and destroying everything he loved, from his best friend to his family.

The staging knows how to seduce. De Palma, in addition, gives us great camera movements to highlight the action, the suspense and the intrigue with that harsh reality that survives in a world of criminals.

The main performances, as well as the secondary ones, have been engraved in the minds of each one of the moviegoers, since today they consider “Scarface” a cult film due to its mode far from aesthetic or narrative conventionalisms.

The price of power that Tony Montana will have to pay for having the world at his feet will be very high. You will see all the power he had built collapse, regardless of the fury, strength and hatred with which he fed day by day. Very good movie that we recommend for those who like this type of genre, loaded with violence, action and suspense.

CURIOSITIES

1) Tony Montana’s name is based on American football star Joe Montana; Screenwriter Oliver Stone was a fan of the San Francisco 49 and Joe was his favorite player.

2) Robert De Niro turned down the lead role and at the time John Travolta had been offered the role of Tony Montana’s friend (Manny Rivera) and eventually gave it to Steven Bauer.

3) Michelle Pfeiffer was neither the first nor the second option to play Elvira Hancock. This role was offered to Glenn Close, then actresses like Geena Davis, Kelly McGills and Sigourney Weaver. In the end they decided on Michelle which allowed her to jump to stardom.

4) “Scarface” received a sea of ​​criticism for its scenes of graphic violence, drug use and explicit language. And they were somewhat right. For example, the word “Fuck” (and its variants) was spoken 218 times, which averages 1.32 times per minute.

5) When the film was released, most of the North American critics beat it, however, the French press praised it so that years later, the northern critics who rejected it had to revise their writings to change their points of view.

6) Although the interpretation of Al Pacino is emblematic, it is not without a wide spectrum of overactivity.

7) The highly grossing film had a budget of twenty-five million dollars, achieving an income of over sixty-five million dollars.

