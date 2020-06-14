DIn those adolescent years, when we were simple students, there will always be in our memory a teacher who set a benchmark for a particular topic or for some advice that served as a basis to help us choose a discipline that will help us explore our future .

And we say in adolescence, because that is when rebellion manifests itself, and if we do not have the proper orientation to control it, we could choose the wrong path.

From the above it follows, the marked importance of our primary education at home and the link we make with our school teachers, where we will be the seed that will germinate in a society so that it is fairer.

When an English-made film was released in 1967, with a song that captivated a generation, we evoked in it a love and a nostalgia for the identification of the theme towards those perennial teachers where we feel pleased.

We are referring to the film and the song of the same title « To Sir, with Love » or rather « To the teacher, with love » with Sidney Poitier as the protagonist.

In the development of the plot we are seeing a group of rebellious students wanting to make life impossible for their teacher. They contradict him in everything. They don’t want to be educated. Their frustrations spill over into the classroom. Therefore, it is a challenge that lies ahead.

In order to do his work, this teacher is forced to carry out the necessary strategies to gain the attention of his students. From then on, it not only provides academic training, but also, how to face adult life in society. He tells them of his origins, of his experiences and speaks to them with all the honesty possible. He narrates in the classroom everything he has had to do to face a relentless world that there is no consolation prize for the defeated.

Life will always be a surprise box where we never know what will become of us in the future and what our course will be. That is why, in our lives we have had those teachers that I assure you that even today, we remember them with love and respect. It doesn’t matter if they were primary or secondary, what we do know is that they were there in the formation of our character and we are eternally grateful.

This is the message of the film where this direct communication between the teacher and the student is tightening.

Sidney Poitier’s performance is emblematic when he was at the height of his popularity accompanied by a group of young actors where the director was able to perform a real on-screen chemistry to the delight of a diverse audience.

This film has a well-balanced script and a photograph with well-nuanced colors to reflect that rebellion and a soundtrack that marked a generation that still yearns for it today as we fondly remember our unforgettable teachers.

To all of them, this film is dedicated with much affection and a deep gratitude to each of those teachers who have marked us forever.

CURIOSITIES

1) It is based on the novel To Sir, with love by E.R. Braithwaithe and adapted to the cinema and directed by James Clavell.

2) The song of the film, performed by Lulú, reached the number one position and was considered the « Song of the year » according to Billboard magazine (1967).

3) The singer “Lulú” participates in the play as a student, where in the end she performs the song that launched her to stardom.

4) The budget was just over six hundred thousand dollars, and has raised the sum of about forty-two million dollars to date.