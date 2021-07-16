Great Britain GP | Alonso: “We have to be aggressive on Saturday”

This weekend, at the 2021 F1 British GP A new experimental weekend format debuts, with a qualifying session on Friday that will serve to establish the starting order for Saturday’s qualifying race, which in turn will decide pole and grid for Sunday’s race. This leaves Fernando Alonso with a greater opportunity to take advantage of his great starts, since from the position he achieves in the qualifying on Friday, he will be able to try to win places starting from a standstill at the start of the qualifying race to sprint on Saturday and do the same on Sunday. For this reason, the Spaniard made it clear that on Saturday he had to go out with an aggressive mentality, although without forgetting that the points are distributed on Sunday (in the sprint appointment only 3 points will be awarded to the first, two to the second and one to the third), So he stressed as essential not to suffer any accident that relegates him to the last places on Sunday.

“We have to be aggressive on Saturday, but smart, as any problem will make you finish last on Sunday. Sure we will give a show when we lower our visor, but I have the feeling that more than an isolated race, it will be the first part of Sunday’s race “, said the Alpine from Oviedo at the 2021 F1 British GP.

“I’m looking forward to qualifying at the sprint. The format change is good for the sport. We are all looking forward to seeing the result and the fans are excited. For teams and drivers it will make us change the focus of the weekend because we have little practice and after qualifying we will have the same car for the whole weekend. So the cars will not be maximized ”, he commented. And it is that as Alonso says, the teams will only have Free Practice 1 to test their configurations for the entire Grand Prix, since the cars will immediately pass under closed park regime. Thus, the teams will only have one hour to find their correct balance to face the whole weekend, something that can generate greater uncertainty, since the teams run the risk of facing the classification without having everything under control.

Fernando Alonso, in the 2021 F1 British GP

This weekend, Fernando will once again have as his maximum aspiration to continue scoring points, once again reaching the top 10 with a car that is one step behind the Ferrari, McLaren or Alpha Tauri. Fernando He will once again try to make the most of his car and take advantage of his opportunities. Many of them go through his outings, in which he has exhibited a great state of form in many appointments.