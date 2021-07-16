Great Britain F1 GP | Hamilton: “Not a huge update”

Lewis Hamilton He asked publicly in the last races for a reaction from his team. He demanded that his outfit present improvements to his car to hunt down some Red Bull who have won 5 races in a row, four of them for Verstappen. The Englishman, 32 points behind the Dutch, said that in the last Grands Prix it was impossible to keep up with those of Milton Keynes, which from Paul Ricard exhibited great straight speed thanks to improved engine reliability, new fuel and a minimalist rear wing. The set of Brackley he listened to his star and in this British GP, Hamilton and Bottas will have some news with which Lewis he hopes he can fight Max.

“It is not a huge (update). There are a lot of changes to the car, but it’s not a massive update in terms of the difference (to Red Bull) that we’ve seen in racing. But it will definitely help us close that gap quickly, ”he said at the press conference prior to the British GP.

“A lot of work has been done in the last two weeks. Therefore, I hope to return to a circuit that is going well for us and hopefully it bodes well for a closer battle at least with the Red Bulls, ”added the Englishman.

CUT POINTS WITH VERSTAPPEN BY RACE POINTS TO SPRINT

“With all those elements I hope and pray that this is the case. Obviously we won’t know until tomorrow. And also, another element is this sprint race that we have: this new format “

“Of course, it’s easy for any of us to be wrong, but there are opportunities, which is exciting, and I like to think … you always talk about the energy and enthusiasm that fans bring, and certainly when it’s your Grand Prix From home and the British crowd, you come with more.

“So I hope that all those elements together will close that nice gap that those guys (from Red Bull), who have grown in terms of performance, and allow us to be with them this weekend.”

GREAT PRIZE OF HOUSE WITH PUBLIC

“Since I first came and raced here in 2006, but particularly in Formula 1, in 2007, the roar of the crowd here is unlike anywhere else. Considering we’ve had a drought in terms of fans not attending races last year (due to pandemic restrictions), the energy has definitely been greatly missed and … you arrive with this excitement and nervousness too. , because you want to meet for everyone. I want to have the best weekend. “