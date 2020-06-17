Biopolymers or implants in the buttocks have put entertainment figures at high risk and the list was expanded with cases such as that of Alexandra Hatcu or Jessica Cediel, who have faced the dangers of this practice and that celebrities such as Alejandra Guzmán have lived a hell of a flesh.

In the Dominican Republic several cases are known. The most public is that of Alexandra MPV, as this influencer is also known. She confessed that she injected biopolymers into her buttocks and that it became almost an addiction.

The instagramer stated that she carried out the practice clandestinely on two occasions and that she did it after the birth of her daughter, because she felt that her buttocks had decreased.

Hatcu traveled to Colombia in 2018 to remove the implants, since he had plans to have another baby with his partner at the time (the urban Mozart la Para), but instead of reducing them they increased his butt and he lived a real nightmare.

Reconstruction

On July 27 last year « the flattened Romanian » underwent another surgery, this time a reconstruction because, according to her, she had a disaster. After he left the operating room, he was informed that the biopolymer was watered and had an open implant. Although she did not suffer a fatal fate, she was hospitalized for several days and in great pain.

Jessica Cediel

A similar case recently revealed the Colombian model and presenter Jessica Cediel has lived through hell since she decided to inject biopolymers in 2009.

Her doctor and friend recommended that she use a natural substance to improve the appearance of her buttocks, she accepted confidently that what they had injected was hyaluronic acid, but with the passage of time and when her health condition deteriorated, she learned that in his body actually had biopolymers.

Over the past few years, Cediel has had to undergo four surgeries to prevent the substance from spreading through his body.

In an interview for the Colombian channel Caracol, he revealed that it is not possible to get rid of all the substance that is cradled in his body. The biopolymers adhered to the muscle of his buttocks and his lower back.

“I have to wait a year for everything to be rearranged. Unfortunately, it is impossible to remove all that poison, because that is attached to the muscles and cannot be done, « said Cediel.

The model also explained that the only way to completely remove the biopolymers is to remove all the muscle from her buttocks, an amputation that she is not willing to undergo. At the moment Jessica will have to wait a while before having surgery again and it would be the fifth time she enters the operating room.

+ More Colombians

Other Colombians in music, television and acting who have suffered this danger are Yina Calderón, Lady Noriega Hoyos, Alejandra Pinzón and Natalia Paris, María Mónica Urbina.

Yina Calderón, Former presenter of the Colombian program « Nuestra Tele » was allegedly deceived by a surgeon who told her that she would inject vitamin C to improve the appearance of her buttocks. As a result, he had to undergo surgery.

« I swore it was vitamin C that I had been injected 3 years ago but it is not, it is biopolymer and today it takes its toll, it is already 3 days of pain, burning, depression … », said the Colombian.

Calderón has not had much luck with cosmetic procedures, since in 2015 he also had health complications when injecting biopolymers for industrial use in the face.

Lady Noriega Hoyos, Colombian actress and singer, seeing that her face was changing decided to go to a cosmetic clinic to improve her appearance, which she never imagined that her small cosmetic arrangements would bring her health problems.

Three years later, he noticed that his face was inflamed and liquid began to ooze from his chin, so he had to undergo surgery since his health was at risk. This made her feel emotionally awful and she had to quit her job.

« I have had to stop working for almost two years to undergo the interventions to extract what had been injected into my chin and my mouth, » the artist confessed in 2013 in Noticias Caracol.

Alejandra Pinzón, Actress and model, she was another victim of biopolymers, in early 2019 she confessed that she injected her buttocks, because they told her they would look more toned.

« They told me that they were going to put something on me to make my tail look more toned and they came to be the famous biopolymers, » said the actress.

Natalia Paris, Colombian actress and model, she injected biopolymers into her face after the pregnancy of her daughter Mariana, because according to her, her face had changed a little and she wanted to look more stylized. After her cosmetic treatment, she ended up with small bumps on her face, which she had to remove using laser-based surgical procedures.

María Mónica Urbina, who was Miss Colombia in 1985, sadly fell into the hands of a bad professional who injected biopolymers in his chin and hip instead of hyaluronic acid.

Fortunately, there was no negative reaction on her face, but an infection developed in her hip that led her to undergo several surgeries to remove them from her body.

Background: Mexican singer

Alejandra Guzmán is the most media victim of biopolymers in the entertainment world in Latin America.

The Mexican rocker decided to increase her buttocks in 2009 and after having performed the procedure in a cosmetic clinic, she began to feel severe pain in her lower back.

Upon going to the doctor, the diagnosis was that he had been injected with biopolymers. After that, he had to undergo several procedures and enter the operating room more than twenty times.

In 2012 her ordeal did not end, as she had to be hospitalized due to an infection derived from the injection of the toxic liquid.

Giovanni Betti, a doctor who has always treated her, explained that there are risks with biopolymers because they cannot completely disappear from the body.

PROCESS

The substance.

Biopolymer injection may contain synthetic substances, including components such as liquid silicone, some paraffin derivatives, oils and even non-human-friendly materials. In order to carry out this practice, interested persons must really put themselves in the hands of the true medical experts who give guarantees of their professional work.