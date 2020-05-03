The use of technical and fundamental analysis are two types of analysis widely used by investors, but there is another type of analysis that is much less used, which is the market sentiment analysis.

This type of analysis starts from a very basic idea and is that if the majority of investors is positioned on one side of the balance (buyer or seller) It is because you think that financial asset is going to go up or down. Therefore, the higher the proportion of people who take a position, the stronger the market sentiment and the more likely that movement will be.

However, this very simple thesis is immediately lame due to the large number of inexperienced investors and / or beginners that are in the markets today and that is clearly evident when we see studies and even mandatory messages from ESMA of the percentage of investors who lose money when contracting CFDs.

Different indicators

At this moment the technique of contrary opinion appears, motivated precisely by what I have just commented.

There really are many indicators to probe market sentiment:

One of the best known is el AAII Investors Sentiment Survey, which, as its name indicates in English, is a survey that is carried out on the Internet in which private investors from the United States participate. The positive of this indicator is that are exclusive data of private investors and therefore it is assumed that they do not have much experience and they act as a planned trading plan.

Then we have Commitment of Traders, something like the commitment of the operators translated into Spanish. It is published by the US Futures Regulator (CFTC), but as with the previous indicator, both are not published in real time but once a week.

So we only have the super known VIX indexMisnamed here in Spain as the fear index, which shows the implied volatility of S&P 500 options traded by professional investors and the client positions of a CFD issuer as real-time indicators.

IG customer positions in the S&P 500





Eduardo Bolinches



IG

IG has more than 178,000 clients worldwide and currently 75% of those who have open positions in their CFD on the S&P 500have them in short positionthat is, they expect falls in the US market.

I must say that it is a fact extreme enough to seriously think about the technique of the opposite opinion, although I will leave that to you. I will limit myself to continue monitoring the markets minute by minute so that they have as much information as possible for their decision-making.

.