Great atmosphere between the fans of Italy and Spain at Wembley

07/06/2021 at 7:27 PM CEST

Jordi Gil – London (Special Envoy)

The multi-venue Eurocup and marked by the difficulties of travel hobbies due the Covid-19 pandemic has been revived at Wembley. Italian and Spanish fans residing in the United Kingdom They have mobilized to create a great atmosphere, as has been reflected in the vicinity of the London stadium.

The subway heading to Wembley Park was packed and on Olympic Avenue that gives access to the stadium there was an incredible atmosphere. The Italian fans were the majority, but the Spanish was notable. Official figures estimate that 11,000 azzurra fans will attend, for about 9,000 Spaniards.

The campaign of the Spanish Federation of ‘We need you’ has worked and the Spanish colony residing in the UK has answered the call. Italy will also have an important support, as has been seen in the vicinity of Wembley.

It should be remembered that the restrictive measures of the British government have prevented Spanish and Italian fans from their countries from traveling to the islands. The ten-day quarantine is mandatory, so it was impossible that they could move on time to go to the game.

Spain, therefore, will feel sheltered again, although it is not a majority, unlike Copenhagen and Saint Petersburg, where the presence was testimonial.