Great announcement of international evenings in Panama with TYC Sports broadcast

The promoter Sampson Lewkowicz, owner of Sampson Boxing LLC, announced today in Panama the realization of a series of international evenings to be held in the capital of that country, in which world titles and regional championships will be played with the participation of boxers from all over the continent, who will have the transmission of TyC Sports, for much of America.

“In principle we have an agreement to perform six functions in the next 10 months. But we will go for more ”, announced Lewkowicz, who indicated that the fighting cycle will be called“ Hot Boxing ”, thanks to the support of the Internet sports betting company“ Caliente ”(www.caliente.pa).

This cycle is not only aimed at making stellar fights. It will also fog the promises, the young values ​​so that they begin their international contact, which will allow discovering very good prospects at the continent level, in which the promoters Carlos Tello (son), from Tello Box Argentina, and Carlos González, will actively intervene. Panamanian, holder of Best Box.

AUGUST 13: THE FIRST DATE

The first of the evenings, to be held on Friday, August 13, will be led by former featherweight world champion, Argentine Jonathan Barros (43-7-1, 22 KO), who will face former ecumenical challenger, local Jaime Arboleda ( 16-2, 13 KO), for the FEDEBOL WBA super featherweight title.

Also on that date and in the other stellar fight, the interim WBA super flyweight world title will be disputed between the Panamanian Nataly Delgado (7-3-1, 3 KO) and the American Gabriela Fundora (1-0), sister of the undefeated Sebastián “The Infernal Tower” Fundora.

THE SECOND EVENING WILL BE ON SEPTEMBER 10

Likewise, the second date of “Hot Boxing” was also confirmed, which will be on Friday, September 10, when the Panamanian Ronal Batista (12-2-0, 8 KO) and the interim WBA world crown of the super flies will face each other. Mexican Alejandro Santiago (24-2-5, 13 KO).

In September’s co-feature set, Argentine super middleweight champion Sebastián Papeschi (17-3-0, 6 KO) from Buenos Aires will face Colombian left-hander Dórmedes Potes (12-3-1, 9 KO).

GREAT SUPPORT FROM PANAMA AND ITS PRESIDENT

“For those who do not know, this initiative is not new or improvised. The announcement that I make today stems from a personal conversation I had and had several with the President of the Republic of Panama, Don Nito Cortizo, just before the pandemic. The president sent to ask me when the rescue of boxing in Panama would begin, which I gladly assumed. Well, I want to inform you that said rescue begins this next August 13 with the first date of Hot Boxing, “said Sampson at the head of the press conference on Monday, June 14.

At the meeting, face-to-face and through the “Zoom” platform, personalities from the boxing leadership, boxers, sponsors and those responsible for the media participated.

In person were Manuel Sánchez (national director of the Panama Gaming Control Board), the famous local journalist Juan Carlos Tapia (creator of the program “The Best of Boxing”, Guinness record of permanence on the air with 47 years),

Héctor Brands (director of the Panamanian Institute of Sports), Alberto Guerra (vice president of the WBC), Carlos González (prominent Panamanian promoter partner of Sampson Boxing in the canal country), Yelitza Amador (representative of Caliente.pa) and Julio Thyme (senior leader of the WBA). The prominent journalist Daniel Alonso was moderator.

Representing the local boxers who are going to fight on the first two “Boxeo Caliente” cards, “Jaimito” Arboleda, Ronal Batista and Nataly Delgado were present, while several of the rival boxers from the locals participated via “Zoom”. as well as Carlos Tello (Tello Box), Mauricio Sulaimán, president of the WBC and Pedro Freire, programming manager of TyC Sports, firmly supporting this ambitious project with their word.