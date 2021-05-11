Great advances to create electricity with magnets

05/11/2021 at 09:51 CEST

Dr. Greg Brittles He has been interviewed by the BBC where he has been very excited about the project in which he is immersed. It all has to do with nuclear fusion and magnets. As the expert stated: “It really is the dream of every engineer to have a project that is technically challenging, that requires developing new technology and solutions to difficult problems, but that are also important to the world.”

Since completing his research at the University of Oxford five years ago, he has been working for Tokamak Energy, a UK start-up that has plans to build a fusion reactor. Fusion is the reaction that drives the Sun and the stars. If that power could be harnessed on Earth, it would provide an abundant source of energy, with only a small amount of fuel and without producing carbon dioxide.

The principle is quite easy to understand. Two hydrogen atoms, add enough heat and pressure and they will fuse to form helium. During this process, part of the hydrogen mass It is transformed into heat, which you can use to produce electricity. The problem? Containing all that plasma to be able to be used. This is where magnets come in, which are being investigated to create a magnetic field that serves as a container. The investigation is going very well, but the road will be long.