It is no secret to anyone that having oily hair is very unpleasant for many people. Therefore, Mui reveals how to prepare a cleansed tonic based on sea salt. Take note!

May 13, 2020

Popular beliefs affirm that sea salt is a product that can be used to make homemade products as well as toning remedies to combat hair oil. However, it is always emphasized that its use should not be exceeded since otherwise, it can dry out the ends of the hair and mistreat them.

Greasy hair? Eliminate it with this homemade tonic

It is also said that sea salt favors blood circulation in the area where it is applied, that is, it provides greater oxygenation to the scalp, promoting hair growth in an accelerated way, increasing volume and generating a healthier scalp and healthy.

Greasy hair? Eliminate it with this homemade tonic

Sea salt cleansing toner for oily hair

Ingredients

Shampoo

2 or 3 tablespoons of sea salt

Preparation and application

Greasy hair? Eliminate it with this homemade tonic

1.- Pour 2 parts of the shampoo into a container. Then add the 2 or 3 tablespoons of sea salt in the shampoo container, mix very well until the salt is completely dissolved.

Greasy hair? Eliminate it with this homemade tonic

2.- Apply a part of the mixture to your head, gently massaging all your hair for about 5 minutes. Letting rest for another 5 or 10 minutes more.

Greasy hair? Eliminate it with this homemade tonic

3.- After the time, remove the mask with warm water, applying some hydration cream to the hair. Repeat this process 2 or 4 times a week and you will see that in a few weeks you will have a beautiful fat-free mane.