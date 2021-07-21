“Grease” will have its prequel series on the Paramount + platform | Instagram

That’s right, it seems that the incredible story of Grease is back and we will give you the details of the prequel that prepares the famous platform of ParamountWell, this surprising news has been on everyone’s lips.

Grease returns to the screens, however, this time it does so in the format of a series that Paramount is already preparing.

After several rumors, it has finally been confirmed that the iconic 1978 film ‘Grease’, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, will have a Serie prequel.

As you can see, the legendary film starring John Travolta and Olvia Newton is now giving enough to talk about, since it has been announced that it will return but in series format, where it will tell the origin of the “Pink Ladies”.

Notably, it has been announced that the story began to be told four years before what was seen in the 1978 film and will follow the group of girls who met at Rydell High school before the arrival of Sandy ( Olivia Newton John).

Before rock n ‘roll was the ultimate, before the T-Birds were the coolest thing in school, four fed up and outcast girls dare to party on their own terms, igniting the moral panic that it will change Rydell High forever, ”according to the Grease film series synopsis.

It should be mentioned that the idea had been around Hollywood for years, even the HBO company was about to activate it until it was rescued by Paramount, which is now in full competition with streaming with the recent launch of Paramount Plus.

Something also important is that the screenwriter Annabel Oakes (“Atypical”) will be the “showrunner” of the project and Paramount studios.

This together with Temple Hill and Picturestart who are also behind the making of another prequel to “Grease”, but in film form, which will be called “Summer Lovin ‘” and will have Brett Haley directing.

As far as the film is concerned, it will tell the summer and the love story of the two protagonists and whose end to coincide again at the Institute is the starting point of “Grease”.

This will be the second release of the hit movie after “Grease 2” starring Michele Pfeiffer in 1982.

It is worth mentioning that the aforementioned series will call “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” and will consist of ten episodes, so very soon we will have the boys of summer singing once more.

On the other hand, the film was a resounding success and consolidated the careers of several main artists such as Travolta himself, Newton-John, Stockard Channing and the late Jeff Conaway, as well as supporting characters such as the actor Lorenzo Lamas.