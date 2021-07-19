‘Grease’ is getting a prequel series about the Pink Ladies

At last we will know the origin of the Pink Ladies from ‘Grease’ thanks to a prequel series commissioned by Paramount +.

The classic movie franchise derived from ‘Grease‘is expanding once again thanks to Paramount +, which has ordered a series of prequels, TheWrap reports.

The new series, titled ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies‘, will be composed of 10 episodes, with the producer and creator Annabel oakes (‘Atypical’) as screenwriter and showrunner. Working alongside Oakes will be Marty bowen, who will serve as executive producer. He has previously produced films, including the ‘Twilight’ franchise and the recent Netflix film ‘Fatherhood’.

The series about the origin of the Pink Ladies set four years before the 1978 musical film.

The original ‘Grease’ is set in the late 1950s and stars John Travolta Y Olivia Newton-Johnwhile the Pink Ladies gang consisted of Rizzo (Stockard Channing), Frenchy (Didi Conn), Marty (Dinah Manoff) and Jan (Jamie Donnelly).

Unfortunately, since more than 40 years have passed since the film was released, we don’t expect any of these iconic actors to reprise their roles, but maybe some could make a cameo or a guest appearance.

Paramount’s description of the upcoming series reads: “Before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in school, four fed up and outcast girls dare to party on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High for forever”. Before Paramount + gave the green light to this prequel series, HBO Max had ordered it in October 2019 under the title ‘Grease: Rydell High’, so we might have a chance to meet some new faces.

