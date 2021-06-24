Grealish hopes to “follow in the footsteps” of Gascoigne and Rooney

06/23/2021 at 9:20 PM CEST

Every cloud has a silver lining. After Mason Mount was unable to participate in the decisive Czech Republic-England by covid-19 protocol, the talented Chelsea midfielder was replaced in the eleven by Jack Grealish, no less quality left over. In his first game as a starter in a final phase of a European Championship, that of Aston Villa shone and assisted Sterling for the decisive goal. who gave the pass to the ‘Three Lions’ as first group.

“I have talked about how important these tournaments can be in the career of the players. If you look back and think about Gazza (Paul Gascoigne) in Italy 90, everyone especially remembers him for that tournament. If you look at Wayne Rooney at Euro 2004, I think that’s where he made his point to say: ‘I’m going to be one of the best in the world.’ “I hope to follow in your footsteps and I hope I can do it if I have more chances at this Eurocup & rdquor;, the Birmingham player pointed out.

“I love playing football. That is what I was born for. I felt like I had a good performance, but maybe I felt like in the second half I could have had a little more control, ”Grealish said after receiving a lot of praise. He played 67 minutes until Bellingham replaced him.