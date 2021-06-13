Graziano for football

He found no complications, La Fragata. Is that Martín Graziano, legend of the club, opened the scoring seconds before the first minute of play was completed. And at 12 he scored again to stretch the advantage over Temperley “B”, who had just beaten San Telmo.

Averaging the first 30 minutes of the game, Carril scored another goal in favor of Almirante Brown, who enjoys the top alone. Already in the complement, Graziano scored the four of his team and the third in his personal account for the final 4-2.

On the next date, Aurinegro will be Temperley’s rival “A”. For its part, the Gasolero must be measured against Midland.

Admiral:

Holders: Serrano, Pereyra, Soraire, Cisneros, Schlotthauer, Moran, Rojas, Martinez, Pezzano, Graziano and Carril.

Substitutes: Vega, Peña, Silwa, Casco and Rojas.

Manzana.

