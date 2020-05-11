Caio Castro did a live with his followers and, among them, Grazi Massafera followed attentively to her boyfriend’s chat. The actress even starred in a fun moment when questioning the artist about the presence of someone behind him during the video. ‘Who’s that behind you?’ Asked Sofia’s mother, who made the actor laugh. ‘It’s my mother’, explained Caio

After Caio Castro assumed he was jealous of Grazi Massafera during a trip to India, where he had to face two men who were staring non-stop at his girlfriend, this Sunday (10) it was the artist’s turn to speak out during a live commentary by the actor. “Who’s that behind you?” Asked Sofia’s mother, the result of her old relationship with Cauã Reymond. Upon reading the question, Caio showed that it was his mother who passed behind the cell phone camera and called Grazi’s mother-in-law, Dona Sandra, to send a kiss on the video.

Grazi Massafera honors mother and daughter

On this Mother’s Day, Grazi Massafera used her social network to honor her mother and daughter, Sofia, 7 years old. “After a body contains another body, no heart can support a little,” he wrote, quoting the text by the poet Alice Ruiz.

Discreet, Caio Castro and Grazi have officially made a photo relationship

Together since September last year, when they stayed for the first time during Luciano Huck’s birthday party, Grazi Massafera and Caio Castro posted the first photos together in an intimate atmosphere recently. At the click, the actress appears lying on her boyfriend’s lap while he played video games. Despite the late registration posted on the web, artists are frequently clicked together. Caio has even been seen on the balcony of Grazi’s apartment, with whom he has spent a few days of that quarantine. “During the quarantine, we decided it would be better for him to stay here. So, he is with me. And everything is fine with us,” explained the blonde in a recent interview.

Caio Castro considered children with Grazi Massafera

During a joke by “Programa da Maisa”, where he participated just before social isolation began, Caio Castro quoted his girlfriend, Grazi Massafera. Asked who would save in the face of an alleged air accident, Caio justified himself and explained: “Thinking about humanity. With Giovanna, we would be the only one in the world. If I save Tatá, too and she already has a child. At least with Grazi I could make some children “.

Caio Castro and Grazi Massafera denied marriage on trip

After returning to Brazil after a few days together in the Maldives, Caio Castro and Grazi Massafera were taken aback by the news that they were married in an intimate ceremony. The actor, however, was categorical: “I didn’t get married. I didn’t have a religious ceremony in the Maldives. I was there on vacation. (…) I didn’t even know that there was a religious ceremony in the Maldives to get married. (.. .) That didn’t really exist, I didn’t get married at all. A marriage that didn’t exist “. Grazi also made a point of stressing: “I didn’t get married or have a ceremony in the Maldives. I traveled on vacation.”

