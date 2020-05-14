The actress Grazi Massafera posted, on her Tik Tok account, a video with Caio Castro this Wednesday (13th). With one of the songs from the movie ‘Lion King’ as the soundtrack, she adapted a scene from Disney animation with lipstick on the forehead of the romantic couple. The reaction of the heartthrob and the attunement of the two generated comments on the social network.

Grazi Massafera and Caio Castro returned to appear together on the web: after the couple shared the first photo together on Instagram, the actress shared a fun video with the heartthrob on her profile on Tik Tok, a social network in which several celebrities have shown funny records with their romantic couples and children. To the sound of the music in the film “Rei Leão”, Grazi smeared a finger with red lipstick and made a mark on Caio’s forehead. In the animation of Disney, there is a similar scene starring the lion Simba and the baboon Rafiki. Without understanding the situation, Caio laughs discreetly at the camera. Check it out below!

Fans ship actors: ‘Best couple’

whose niece drew attention for the resemblance in a recent photo, made fans cheer for the couple. “Perfect couple! Lots of light, lots of love and blessings for you always,” wrote one. “His surprised face was great,” noted another. “Best couple”, scored a third.

Couple is quarantining together

In an interview with columnist Patrícia Kogut, Grazi confirmed that the actor is at home in the period of social isolation. “During the quarantine, we decided it would be better for him to stay here. So, he is with me. And everything is fine with us,” said the artist, photographed on the balcony of her apartment with Caio. The routine with her daughter, Sofia, as a result of her previous relationship with Cauã Reymond, was also discussed. “We play, we do the duties that the school sends through the application … It is very nice. I am a Cancerian, I love staying at home,” he said of the girl, whose custody has been shared during social distance.

Caio scolded Grazi Massafera for harassment while traveling

At the beginning of the year, the couple made an international trip and, back in Brazil, Caio revealed to have gone through a situation

complicated by the harassment of local men to the actress. “We had a good time there. I was with Grazi in India and we didn’t have much idea of ​​what it would be like, because she draws a lot of attention. And she got a lot of attention”, revealed the global, who came to demonstrate his discomfort in discussion. “In the first 5 minutes, I thought: ‘I need to get rid of it’. The guys seem to be going to eat it with their eyes, you know? Keep looking … With the first two guys, I still said: ‘Hey, man ? What was it? Are you crazy? “, Recalled Caio, back on the air in the replay of”

Fine Print “.

