Grayscale Partners with TIME to Create Crypto Educational Videos

New York-based TIME magazine has teamed up with Grayscale, a renowned institutional fund manager, to produce a series of educational videos on crypto. Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein made this news known via a tweet on April 12, noting that production will be ready this summer. This association will also reportedly see TIME magazine and its CEO Keith Grossman accept payment in Bitcoin (BTC).

The icing on the cake is that TIME does not intend to convert the BTC it earns into fiat currencies. The company appears to be planning to add the digital asset to its balance sheet. In doing so, TIME will join 32 other publicly traded companies, which currently have BTC on their balance sheets. These include, but are not limited to, Microstrategy and Tesla, which have invested billions of dollars in the nascent asset class.

Doubling cryptocurrencies

Although adding BTC to its balance sheet is a big problem for the company, this is not TIME magazine’s first interaction with crypto-verse. Prior to this news, the firm announced that it was seeking a pro-crypto CFO to help guide the firm’s transformation. According to the job listing, whoever applies for the position should be comfortable with Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Explaining why it had decided to venture into cryptocurrencies, TIME magazine noted that the media industry is undergoing an evolution and needs to make the necessary adjustments.

Aside from this, the 98-year-old publication launched into NFT’s career by auctioning off three NFTs based on its best covers since its inception in 1923. These are “Is God Dead?” a cover of April 8, 1966, “Is Truth Dead?” a cover from April 3, 2017, and “Is Fiat Dead?”, a cover for the publication from March 29 to April 5, 2021. The NFTs were reportedly auctioned as individual pieces and as a collection on SupeRare , a crypto market.

The TIME magazine and Grayscale partnership news came as BTC and most of the crypto market rallied over the weekend and into the new week. Through these gains, BTC managed to set a new all-time high at £ 45,694.70 today. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at £ 45,527.80 after a slight downward correction.

