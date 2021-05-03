Grayscale parent company plans $ 500 million investment in its bitcoin fund

Digital Currency Group (DCG) plans new investments in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) fund for 500 million dollars. The parent company of the fund manager revealed, this Monday, May 3, that it authorized an increase in the limits for the purchase of shares of the trust denominated in the main cryptocurrency on the market.

The previous limit established by DCG for the purchase of shares in the fund was 250 million dollars, so now the group would increase your exposure in the trust by up to $ 750 million. Currently Digital Currency Group has invested about $ 193 million in Grayscale’s flagship product.

«DCG plans to use the cash available to finance the purchases and will carry them out on the open market, at the discretion of the management (…) The authorization to purchase shares does not oblige DCG to acquire a specific number of shares in any period, and it can be expanded, extended, modified or discontinued at any time, ”the group explained in a press release.

According to what the company has expressed, there are three elements that could condition the potential purchases of shares, these are: the levels of cash available, the price at which the fund is listed and the “prevailing market conditions.”

Discount bitcoin background

Remember that Grayscale’s bitcoin (BTC) fund is the largest in the world with more than $ 36 billion in assets. However, the trust denominated in the cryptocurrency has been trading at a discount for more than two months. A stock or financial asset is discounted when its nominal value is less than the issue price.

According to Ycharts metrics, the fund is 9.9% off at the time of publishing this article. In a previous report by CriptoNoticias, it was reported that the trust was at a discount on April 22 by almost 19%. The fund’s “offer” would be due to the appearance of other investment alternatives, of a corporate profile, related to digital assets.

In fact, the fund is currently not available for new private placements. Grayscale indicated on its website that the Bitcoin Trust is offered periodically throughout the year, but that it is closed right now. From the above it can be deduced why DCG will resort to the open market.

Grayscale not only manages the fund in bitcoin, but also operates other trusts denominated in other cryptocurrencies. Some of them include: Ether (ETH), Bitcoin cash (BCH), Ethereum classic (ETC), Basic Attention Token (BAT), Chainlink (LINK), Filecoin (FIL), Decentraland (MANA), and livepeer (LPT). It also has a mixed fund with some of the assets mentioned here.