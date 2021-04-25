For most members of the crypto community, the drop in the price of Bitcoin in recent days is nothing more than a temporary correction. Which will lead, in the short term, to a new increase in the price of the cryptocurrency, and therefore of the entire crypto market. However, this does not mean that large investors are not losing money due to this collapse in price. Thus, Grayscale loses $ 1 billion in Bitcoin.

The fall of the crypto market

During the last week, the crypto market has once again attended an event that many believed was already over. And it is that, in a matter of hours, the main cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin, lost thousands of dollars in its price. Generating the massive liquidation of leveraged positions within the crypto market, and leading to a wave of panic and nervous selling that spread throughout the crypto community.

This drop came as a surprise especially given the positive news constantly coming in about the increase in Bitcoin adoption globally. With more and more companies and institutional investment firms relying on Bitcoin to carry out their business operations. What was expected to lead to a definitive stabilization of the price of the cryptoactive. Leaving behind its past of permanent price volatility.

However, the fall in the crypto market has revealed the difficult task that the crypto world still has to stabilize the price of its main cryptocurrencies. A lesson that has generated multimillion-dollar losses for the firms most committed to the crypto-asset market. Especially for the world’s biggest BTC holder, Grayscale.

Grayscale losses

Thus, Grayscale, the largest investment fund in the entire crypto market, suffered losses in the order of 1 billion dollars after the fall in the price of Bitcoin. Going in a matter of days from reporting that it managed funds equivalent to 36,460 million dollars in BTC, to only posting 35,285 million dollars in the Grayscale Investment Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). A decrease of 1,175 million dollars.

Grayscale loses $ 1 billion worth of Bitcoin following its price drop. Source: CoinDesk

The effects of the fall in the price of Bitcoin can also be noticed in the share price on the GBTC. Well, it is trading at a 19% discount below the current price of Bitcoin. Thus reversing the trend that the price of the Grayscale investment fund had had until now, which used to be sold for a premium over the real value of Bitcoin.

Currently, many analysts debate how much the price of Bitcoin could still fall. With the most pessimistic among them still waiting for the price of the cryptocurrency to drop to around $ 30,000. This would represent a new round of financial losses for Grayscale, a firm that nonetheless appears to have the financial capacity to withstand this momentary collapse in the crypto market.

