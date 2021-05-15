Grayscale Bitcoin Billionaire Fund Trades 20% Off

Key facts:

Converting the fund to a bitcoin ETF could reverse the outlook for Grayscale.

The investment product manages $ 32 billion, the largest in BTC.

The multi-million dollar Bitcoin (BTC) fund owned by cryptocurrency investment manager Grayscale is trading at a 21.23% discount. The trust registered a new historical fall this Thursday, May 13, and has already accumulated almost three months of decline.

The decline of the fund, identified as Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), began on February 23 of this year and, since then, has exhibited negative figures. According to Ycharts metrics, yesterday’s drop was preceded by another slump that brought the 14.4% discount to the current figure.

The investment product is aimed at institutional entities such as pension funds, hedge funds or multigenerational long-term funds known as endowments in English. Its about Most significant discount since the GBTC started trading exactly three years ago.

A fund of this type, a stock market share or a financial asset is discounted when its nominal value is less than the issue price. When the fund was launched in 2018, corporate options to invest in bitcoin were not common. However, with the passing of time and due to the boom in digital assets, other alternatives for large investors have appeared on the market.

Some of them include bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) launched in Canada, for example, which would be attracting larger investors as annual maintenance fees would be more attractive.

Revitalize Grayscale’s bitcoin fund

Grayscale itself is now looking to convert its fund into an ETF, as reported by CriptoNoticias. The main problem the company faces in achieving this goal is that the United States regulatory authorities, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), have rejected or postponed all ETF applications filed with their office.

In the interest of reversing the situation of its flagship fund, Grayscale’s parent company, Digital Currency Group (DCG), extended the limits for repurchasing shares in the trust. Now the company could commit another $ 500 million, increasing its exposure to a cap of $ 750 million.

Remember that the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is the world’s largest fund in terms of managed BTC. According to the manager’s website, currently more than $ 32.8 billion are handled in the first cryptocurrency. On this trust, the Bitcoin Treasuries service indicates that it holds a total of more than 654,000 bitcoins. However, the product is currently closed for new investments.