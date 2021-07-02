Grayscale Adds Cardano (ADA) to Mixed Crypto Fund

Grayscale announced this Friday, July 2, the incorporation of Cardano (ADA) to one of its mixed cryptocurrency funds.

According to the announcement, Grayscale says that “based on academic research, Cardano aims to improve the scalability, security and efficiency of Ethereum using a new proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism called Ouroboros.”

Third position at the bottom of Grayscale

ADA joins the cryptocurrency basket of the Grayscale Large Cap Fund, a product that allocates 70% of its capital to digital assets. The novelty arrives after a periodic balance of the fund and the use of part of the resources to buy the Cardano token in the market:

“We adjusted the portfolio of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund by selling certain amounts of the existing components of the Fund in proportion to their respective weights and using the cash proceeds to purchase Cardano (ADA).”

Grayscale

After adjustment, ADA Takes Third Largest Peso in Grayscale’s Large Cap Fund, right after Bitcoin and Ethereum. The fund’s share invested in cryptocurrencies (70%) now has exposure in the following proportion:

ADA Price

The news was received as positive by investors in Cardano. Shortly after the announcement, the ADA token was trading higher and was up 5% rapidly, from $ 1.31 to $ 1.38. Although discreet, the movement is enough to stabilize prices at a time of downtrend in the markets.

At the end of the story, the ADA was traded on Binance for $ 1.36.

Project progress

The token has held above $ 1 catalyzed by positive news about the development of the platform. Last month, the project team announced the possibility of reducing fees by adopting base values ​​and quickly jumped from 600,000 to 650,000 in staking wallets.

Additionally, the ADA token has recently made its way into Nexo’s staking and lending solutions. The blockchain also won its first Big Data project and continues to be driven by its founder, Charles Hoskinson. The controversial figure He even tried to convince Elon Musk to invest in cryptocurrency.

This news and the expectation for the debut of smart contracts that are already in advanced tests leave analysts optimistic, especially for quick recoveries as seen today.

The post Grayscale adds Cardano (ADA) to mixed crypto fund was first seen on BeInCrypto.