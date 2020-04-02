The industry of mobile video games is growing, and has one of its best years ahead of it thanks to the future arrival of great sagas and titles to Android and iOS devices like Devil immortal. However, a few weeks ago it was confirmed that GRAY, one of the best indie games on Nintendo Switch, would come to Android. Something that has finally happened: you can download now the title of Nomada Studio from Google Play.

GRAY, the video game developed by the Catalan studio Nomada Studio and awarded several prizescan now be downloaded from the Google Play Store at a price of 5.49 euros. It should be noted that the title was already available for a long time for iOS devices, but it has not been until now when it finally lands on the Google platform. A different game that offers a great visual and sound experience, in which users get into in the skin of a young woman who has lost her voice and that you must travel around the world avoiding all kinds of obstacles. During the game there is also time to solve puzzles and enjoy various platforms.

“Gris is a girl full of hope and lost in her own world, faced with a painful experience in her life. His journey through sadness manifests itself in her dress, which gives her new skills to better explore its blurred reality. As the story unfolds, Gris emotionally matures and sees his world in a different way, revealing new avenues to explore using his new skills. ” title description in the Google app store.

Good news! GRIS is finally available on Google Play !! 😊 We hope you enjoy it and please stay safe and healthy everyone! ❤️ https://t.co/8RiVAXVGmi

– Nomada Studio – G R I S (@nomadastudiobcn) April 1, 2020

GRAY, one of the most awarded indie video games in recent years

Since its launch, GRIS has garnered a number of awards, such as the Best Visual Art from the Game Developers Choice Awards, and has garnered a large number of positive reviews from both console and computer users and Apple users. A title that offers “a serene and evocative experience, free from danger, frustration and death”; in which players will explore a meticulously designed world brought to life by delicate graphics, detailed animation, and a stylish original soundtrack.

As different parts of the world of GRAY become accessible, during the game they will be presented simple puzzles, platform sequences and challenges optional based on skill. In addition, the title of published by Devolver Digital also offers an almost text-free experience, with only simple reminders of controls illustrated by universal icons. Features that make anyone enjoy the title regardless of the language they speak. If you are fond of video games, without a doubt GRAY is one of those titles that you should give an opportunity to surprise yourself.

