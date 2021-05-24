Gray history: for the first time no Real Madrid player will represent Spain in the Eurocup



The non-inclusion of Ramos surprised many.

Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno / Getty Images

Sergio Ramos was left out of the Eurocup. And with his absence, a historical fact and not very positive for Real Madrid: For the first time, none of the players in the merengue squad will be part of the Spanish national team in a European Championship.. This speaks of the lack of national references that the white club has, with the exception of its captain, who has had a season to forget.

In this case we are talking about the Eurocup, but It is the first time it has happened in a final phase of any tournament. It is well defined by “MisterChip”, an expert in sports data. Always, until today, a Real Madrid player had said present in the competitions in Spain.

#OJOALDATO – Spain is going to go to a final phase (World / Euro / Confederations) without a single Real Madrid player for the FIRST TIME in its entire history. – MisterChip (Alexis) (@ 2010MisterChip) May 24, 2021

News of the Spanish players of Real Madrid

Although several of the Spanish players of Real Madrid came to make up the Spanish team, their realities right now dictate a downward line in terms of performance, which is not in line with the revolutionary intentions that Luis Enrique, coach of the “Roja” aims to achieve. .

Dani Carvajal: went from playing 31 league games to just 13 games this year. From injury to injury. He missed the last 6 Real Madrid games. Nacho: It is by far the least justifiable absence, as the veteran defender is a very useful piece to cover gaps in the rear, and he performed very well in the final part of the season. Álvaro Odriozola: he did not earn Zidane’s trust. He played out of necessity in the final stretch of the season. It went from less to more, but it is not enough to be selected. Sergio Ramos: the great captain. His physical problems led him to play only 15 games in the year. He has not yet resolved his contractual situation with the merengue club. Marco Asensio: intermittent. Only 5 goals in 35 games. Fortunately, he has been healthy, but not performing up to expectations. I pay it. Isco: the simplest discard. He hasn’t scored any goals this season. Bad physical shape. Lucas Vásquez: role player who sacrificed himself in different positions to meet the needs of Real Madrid. He was injured after the classic on April 10 and said goodbye to the season.

The teams with the most presence in the Spanish call-up are the Manchester City (Eric García, Rodri, Ferrán Torres) and the Barcelona (Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Pedri). Luis Enrique has renewed a large part of the squad that played the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He is determined to renew even when public opinion has questioned his decisions. All or nothing.