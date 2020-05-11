The eShop of Nintendo Switch contains games of all kinds, and one that now It is now available is Gravity Rider Zero. Thus, in this Vivid Games title, distributed by Qubic Games, we put ourselves at the controls of a motorcycle to reach the steepest places, dodging a large number of obstacles, and taking into account at all times the real physics that make this game is a challenge for those who want to try until the end of the different levels that are included.

In Gravity Rider Zero we will have to avoid obstacles such as ramps, lasers, spikes or even the deadly old gravity, in order to get to the finish line. Thus, after overcoming three challenges, we move to the next level, and each of them introduces new mechanics that will be increasingly difficult for us. In addition, in this title it is not all about being the best, but also doing it in style, since we can unlock new bikes if we complete some tasks, overcome challenges or break the records that were set. We can even customize them however we want to give them our personal touch! Of course, if we talk about the controls, these are simple and precise, since we will simply have to accelerate, brake and control our vehicle with great skill.

Also, if you are still not completely convinced about what Gravity Rider Zero offers, now the Youtube channel of Nintendo Hall gives us access to a video of about 15 minutes in which its gameplay is shown and in which we can see that we will have to be careful so that our career does not end at the first obstacle that we find in the circuits of the different planets that are part of the game.

