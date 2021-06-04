Gravity Falls creator accuses Disney of being a hypocritical company with the LGBTQ community

It is not news to learn that show business can be quite hypocritical. Today’s public has increasingly specific demands that brands learn to follow regardless of whether they share that vision or not. Of course, this has a social reinforcement in which the public is divided into the genuinely inclusive and the obligatorily inclusive, as has happened with certain characters who declare their gender diversity or change their race for their remakes or live action versions. It is clear that the world has changed and these large companies must catch up, but the question of how honest they are in doing so always remains.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

As a company, Disney It has been one of the most adaptable, but also one of those that causes the most conflict among its most closed fans who do not miss the opportunity to cry over their supposed ruined childhood. Although the fact that the producer ignores such comments can be perceived as positive, the truth is that it has also been accused of taking advantage of this real need for inclusion in the mass audiovisual media. For many, the problem is the way that certain characters are now known only for their sexual preference, as if they had nothing else to offer the story, when the normal thing would be not to make a fuss just because of the likes of said character.

Similarly, Disney still has trouble avoiding cliches in his characters Lgbt and still does not dare to give them an honest lead. That is, they find in the comfort of the secondary characters the possibility of pleasing the public as with the much publicized “gay moment” in Beauty and the Beast – 71% with LeFou (Josh Gad) or bisexuality, never announced within the film despite its obviousness, with the character of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) in Thor: Ragnarok – 92%.

It is clear to the public that it is all about marketing, but it is quite interesting that someone who has been part of the company openly points out them as hypocrites. Alex Hirsch, best known for being the creator of the animated series Gravity falls shared a post on his twitter expressing his frustration at a post from Disney for the celebration of Pride Month:

Disney in Private: Cut the Gay Scene! We could lose precious pennies from Russia and China! Disney publicly: Honk, Honk; today we put a rainbow sticker on Lightning McQueen CONSUME OUR PRODUCTS YOUNG PEOPLE.

Disney privately: Cut the gay scene! We might lose precious pennies from Russia & China! Disney publicly: 🤡 Honk honk we put rainbow bumper sticker on Lightning McQueen today CONSUME OUR PRODUCTS TEENS https://t.co/1eco8YgaoP – Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) June 2, 2021

You may also like: Disney Characters Who Have Become LGBT Icons

Of course, his followers applauded the honesty, as it is difficult to forget the years of narrative censorship that Disney he continued to keep his movies “clean”. In general, the homophobic and racist attitude was ignored by many, so the company did not lose profits, but now movements are rapidly starting on social networks to boycott the premieres and that generates news interest.

It is not, by the way, the first time that the animator and screenwriter talks about the censorship of Disney, but before he had done it in a positive way. Specifically, Hirsch posted last year about how a scene from the series The Owl House it would have scared the company a decade ago, but they were more open now. The moment in question is one where Noceda Light Y Amity blight they are holding hands and their faces close together, almost in a kiss. At the time, Disney was applauded for featuring an openly bisexual lead character.

It is clear that for some it is still not relevant, but for others it means the possibility of generating a real change through social pressure, because in the end what they seek is to obtain our money. In addition, access to new and more open streaming services has shown that there are many more options to choose from, and people do indeed become increasingly selective when it comes to seeking representation.

Do not leave without reading: Thor: Love and Thunder | The title could confirm LGBT romance in the film