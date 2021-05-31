Gravitational waves emit music that we can record

05/31/2021 at 12:50 PM CEST

A joint work carried out by scientists from LIGO Scientific Collaboration (LSC), Virgo Collaboration and the Center for Gravitational Astrophysics (CGA) of the Australian National University (ANU), has achieved an important advance in the detection of gravitational waves: they will be able to identify them in a easier by listening to and recording your “music” or hum in younger neutron stars.

The gravitational waves they are oscillations of space-time that until now have only been detected from violent cosmic events, such as the huge explosions generated by the collision of black holes and neutron stars.

However, it is known that neutron stars they produce a constant flow or “hum” of gravitational waves as they rotate: if scientists were able to listen to that “cosmic music” it would be much easier for them to detect gravitational waves, without expecting strange or huge events.

But the adventure is complex, since identifying that hum in the middle of the chaos of the cosmos can be compared to trying to listen to a violin solo in a noisy nightclub, full of people and loud music at full volume.

Even more so if we take into account that gravitational waves occur at very low amplitudes, making their identification a real feat in the context of the chaotic collisions and thunderous noise of large cosmic objects.

Simplifying work

Now, the new Australian study has found the keys to detecting these hidden sounds more easily: according to a press release, they created a map that identifies the youngest or “newborn” neutron stars, since they would emit a stronger flow of gravitational waves, simplifying their detection.

The advance will allow us to know more about neutron stars, which are the densest form of matter in the Universe before the formation of a black hole. Furthermore, gravitational waves make it possible to probe states of nuclear matter that are impossible to reproduce on Earth.

This large group of researchers has been using different methods to detect gravitational waves since 2015. Despite the multiple advances obtained, being able to detect them with the new approach will be the first time that it has taken place without a gigantic cosmic collision involved, opening a new one. and stimulating opportunity for the investigation of these phenomena.

The mysterious neutron stars

In addition to the gravitational waves themselves, the new study published in arXiv will allow the enigmatic neutron stars to be studied in depth. So far, astronomers have not agreed on its exact composition or on the different varieties that would exist.

There is only one certainty: their shocks generate large gravitational wave emissions, that travel throughout the cosmos. The paradox is that the hum they produce when turning is not easy to register, considering that it is an extremely weak sound.

From this new research it will be easier to obtain a sample of these sounds. This is because the researchers found that younger or newly formed neutron stars have a special configuration that “amplifies” the whirring produced when they spin.

By locating and identifying them on a map of different areas of the universe, it will be much easier to record the sounds, both for the purpose of revealing gravitational waves and to discover the mysteries of this class of stars, by being able to study them in greater depth.

Representation of continuous gravitational waves. The new study will simplify its detection, until now linked only to huge cosmic explosions. Credit: Mark Myers, OzGrav / Swinburne University.