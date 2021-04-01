Gravitational wave from fusion of black holes or boson stars?

In September 2020, scientific collaborations working with the detectors LIGO in the US and Virgo in Italy they announced the discovery of a puzzling gravitational wave: GW190521. The signal was compatible with the merger of two black holes 85 and 66 times the mass of the Sun creating a new one with 142 solar masses, the most massive ever detected with gravitational waves.

The finding broke with what was known about the origin of black holes. In fact, it was considered the first of a new family: the intermediate mass black holes, a kind of missing link between those of stellar mass that are formed by the collapse of a star and the supermassive black holes that hide in the centers of galaxies like ours.

A fusion of boson stars could explain the most massive black hole collision ever observed with gravitational waves and prove the existence of dark matter

In addition, the largest of the two merged black holes (the one with 85 solar masses) could not be the result of the collapse of a star, according to astrophysicists, which opened a range of doubts and possibilities about its origin. Altogether, GW190521 is a challenge to understand its origin and its implications for what we know about the life and death of stars.

In the midst of this complicated panorama, a study published today in the journal Physical Review Letter and led from the Galician Institute of High Energy Physics (IGFAE, University of Santiago de Compostela-Xunta de Galicia) and the University of Aveiro (Portugal), proposes a new origin for this mysterious signal: that it comes from the fusion of two exotic objects known as boson stars.

An ultralight ‘dark’ boson

These stars are hypothetical objects that constitute one of the main candidates to form the dark matter, which represents approximately 27% of all content in the universe. Assuming this type of collision, the team was able to calculate the mass of the fundamental constituent of these stars, a new particle known as ultralight boson, billions of times lighter than an electron.

The authors compared GW190521 with computer simulations of boson star mergers and found that these explained the data slightly better than the analysis by LIGO and Virgo. The result implies that the source of this signal would have properties different from those originally predicted.

As the boson star mergers are much fainter, we conclude that this occurred much closer than that estimated by LIGO and Virgo, giving us a much higher mass, of about 250 solar masses, for the final black hole.

Juan Calderón Bustillo (IGFAE)

“We would no longer be talking about black holes, which eliminates the problem of encountering a forbidden black hole,” says one of the lead authors, Juan Calderon Bustillo IGFAE, “and as the boson star mergers are much weaker, we conclude that this occurred much closer than that estimated by LIGO and Virgo, which gives us a much greater mass, of about 250 solar masses for the black hole that forms at the end; therefore, the fact of having observed an intermediate mass black hole continues to be true, although this one is now much heavier ”.

“Boson stars are almost as compact as black holes, but unlike black holes, they lack their famous ‘no-return’ surface, the event horizon”, Explains another of the authors, Nicolás Sanchis-Gual, postdoctoral researcher at the University of Aveiro and at the Higher Technical Institute of the University of Lisbon.

“When they merge,” he continues, “they form a hypermassive star that becomes unstable and collapses into a black hole. This process generates a signal identical to the one that LIGO and Virgo observed. Unlike normal stars, which are made of what we often call matter, boson stars would be made up of ultralight bosons, which are one of the most plausible theoretical candidates to compose what we know as dark matter ”.

Boson stars are almost as compact as black holes, but unlike black holes, they lack their famous ‘no-return’ surface, the event horizon.

Nicolás Sanchis-Gual (Univ. De Aveiro)

To their surprise, the team found that although their analyzes are designed to ‘prefer’ a black hole collision, they indicate that the fusion of boson stars is more likely, albeit not conclusive.

“Our analysis shows that both scenarios have similar probabilities, although the one for boson stars is slightly more likely,” says the co-author. Jose A. Font, from the University of Valencia. “This is very promising, as our models for these mergers are currently very limited and have a lot of room for improvement. The use of more complete models could reveal more evidence in favor of boson stars and would also allow us to study more gravitational wave signals under this hypothesis. ”

The fundamental component of dark matter

The authors emphasize that their approach could not only mean that the first observation of boson stars has been achieved, but also that of their fundamental components: ultralight bosons, a new type of particle proposed by many scientists as the fundamental elements of matter. dark.

The also co-author of the work, Carlos Herdeiro, from the University of Aveiro adds: “One of the most fascinating results is that we can measure the mass of a hypothetical ‘dark’ particle and that we rule out in all probability that this is null, as in the case of the photon that makes up the light. If this result is confirmed by future analyzes of other gravitational waves, our result would represent the first observational evidence of the, sought for decades, fundamental component of dark matter ”.

In addition to the IGFAE and the Portuguese centers, researchers from the University of Valencia, the Monash University of Australia and the Chinese University of Hong Kong have collaborated in this ‘groundbreaking’ study, which argues that the fusion of boson stars could explain the collision of most massive black holes ever observed and prove the existence of dark matter.

Reference:

Juan Calderón Bustillo et al. “GW190521 as a merger of Proca stars: a potential new vector boson of 8.7 × 10−13 eV”. Phys. Rev. Lett, 2021.

Source: IGFAE

Rights: Creative Commons.