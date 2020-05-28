’Breaking with the derogatory meaning of the expression that gives the album its name, they rewrite its meaning, de-stigmatizing the nickname per’ bitch ’’ from a radical and critical feminist approach. Nine very bitchy songs that bark on the four legs of a broken system and bite between irony, social protest, self-criticism and the heart of an animal world. ’’

With this cover letter and under the production of Fernando Madina de Reincidentes, the Cerveza Gratix release their second full-length recorded by Javi de P.P.M in Granada and released by Maldito Records.

Without foreplay, the album ‘Sons of a bitch ’ he rushes into true action without palliation and begins an abrupt beat of drums and guitar with the single that gives the album its name. The theme that we have already been able to hear on various stations such as Radio3 and that has served as a preview of this work, is produced with dizzying speed and works as a musical epiphany of what we will find in the next themes.

Brutal and syncopated enunciation that, as its letter of introduction indicated, alludes to the bitches, wolves and rest of the semantic field in a vindictive way, denying its classic representation subject to the injunction, breaking the gendered figure and its differentiated and differentiating gender.

We could say that these Sons of Bitch, with this homophony of different meanings, manage to be the link capable of connecting the rogue and fun part of the story with a more pronounced depth ending.

Mierdaset – and Facebook (Self-Criticism) to a certain extent- are a sarcastic incisor in the modern Western imagination, under a patina of almost humorous, witty and catchy verses. On the other hand, Canicide, with its slower musicality, is a posthumous animalistic howl with a true story behind its lyrics, followed by El Cuento del Miedo, a theme completely delocalized and yet perfectly set in a disarming ideological context.

Abel’s drum rhythms fluctuate between hardcore and classic punk throughout the album – and sometimes during a single song – while Risi’s guitars play a leading role in the sound universe, from the fattest rhythms to the materialized groans in solos and plucking.

Both successive turns together with the vertebral foundation that is the bass of Isidriko manage to introduce subliminal drives to the constancy of the composition to be aware of. Stefano’s voices vacillate between the mellowness of a calmer melodic tone to inflexible moments of rage and a rapid roar.

Upon reaching Amores Perros, the listener will already be more than familiar with the contextual nature of the album. This narration of a romantic nature – although it does not seem so – has the collaboration of Desidia a Deshora (Sofía Lopez Munera) responsible for the exodus that we can attend in what constitutes the consummation of the theme: an ending with a cello solo of its own composition.

The second voice, also from Desidia to Deshora, achieves the dialogue effect that reaches extreme dynamism and sensitivity in some parts.

Llora la Tierra, a theme dedicated to the victims of Francoism, came to poner ’make your hair stand on end’ ’knowing that we are not talking about a feeling of unresolved tension but of unsolvable tension. A socially controversial and equally committed topic, in which music is used as a blood-filled pen with which Stefano writes his brainy treatise on a country halfway between love and hate.

Pueblo Pal Pueblo ’is a song unearthed that has been re-recorded with the collaboration of Fernando de Reincidentes, who has covered the theme of his personal touch and his unmistakable voice, putting the perfect finishing touch to the succession of songs.

The disc Sons of a bitch it is a whole torrent of active force that opposes with its vitality the resigned fatalism that consumes some aspects of society, with very badass touches and very contagious music; in which punk does not function only as a purely aesthetic label that encompasses three or four formal features and comfortably leaves out the original content of its essence, but it follows a very coherent plot line throughout the LP, proposing interesting musical gaps such as incorporation of the harmonica or string-rubbed into various songs.

Review by Rocio Alvarez from Red Crimson Shamrock