Graphics tablets aren’t just for illustrators and Amazon’s best-selling model (for 40 euros!) Proves it

When it comes to work, we seek the comfort, speed and effectiveness of our technological devices, more since telework has been installed in our lives. Therefore, in addition to including in our workplace accessories necessary to achieve these objectives, we must bet on electronic devices that facilitate the task and make us be more effective with each of our work tasks. For example, tablets have become indispensable as support for certain functions, since they act as a computer and serve as a second screen.

But, in addition, now there is a device that is conquering the desks of many workers and the tables of those who use them for pleasure: graphic tablets, gadgets that not only facilitate the work of those who dedicate themselves to digital illustration. These tools allow you to enlarge the work surface and make the lines that are drawn on it reflect on the screen. What’s more, they act as a mouse, so with them we can drag, point and double click In a simple way. Likewise, it allows you to write manually, sign digital documents and obtain the highest precision in each stroke.

Thus, they are perfect for any type of work that requires the use of a tidyr. If you do not know which model to choose, in 20Shopping We make it easy for you: Gaomon’s 4-inch is the best-selling on Amazon. It has almost five gold stars and costs less than 35 euros. What else do you need to get hold of it?

The graphics tablet, from Gaomon.Amazon

What we like the most about this model

A tablet with high precision. When choosing a quality graphic tablet, it is essential to bet on those that include a pen that ensures maximum precision. In the case of this Gaomon model, the pressure level of the pen is 8192, which allows you to create smoother and sharper lines.The perfect pen. Among the aspects that most convince us about this tablet is the inclusion of the pen that this device includes, as it does not need a battery or charge. This allows us to use the tablet without interruptions by not having to be aware of the level of charge of the pen. In addition, the pen has four customizable buttons to offer quick access to the functions we use the most and thus speed up our tasks and make our work more efficient.Yes, the transfer speed is good. To ensure that the Gaomon tablet meets our needs and demands, it has a transfer speed of 266 PPS to avoid loss of coordination between our pen and the device chosen to view it.Suitable for Android mobiles. This model, in addition, can connect with an Android mobile device so that it can be the support in which we see everything we draw on the tablet.

Do you want to discover the best offers? Sign up for our Newsletter.

In 20Minutos we look for the best offers from Amazon and other stores. Prices and availability may vary after publication.