Graphics chip sales soared at the start of 2021

Selling graphics chips for personal computers increased 38% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021 to deliver 119 million units, according to data from analytics firm Jon Peddie Research.

If you are thinking of acquiring a dedicated graphic and you see the lack of stock and the insane prices that some models are reaching, you will be surprised by the data served by JDR, but it must be borne in mind that most of the volume of the graphic technologies market does not come from these great discrete graphics cards, if not the embedded in processors.

The key to the data is, therefore, the sale of new OEM equipment and above all the best sellers among PCs, laptops that in the first quarter of 2021 increased by 49% reaching 89 million units, a historical record.

We have talked about it other times. The PC had neither died nor will it die (in front of the gurus who assured it) since it is irreplaceable for multiple tasks. Unfortunately, a global pandemic has had to come for the ‘resurrection’ to occur and meet needs motivated by confinements and the consequent increase in teleworking, home study and digital entertainment at home.

The graphics subsystem is a very important section of PCs and it will continue to grow. Overall, the installed base of GPUs will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 2.87% during 2020-2025 to reach a total of 3,333 million units by the end of the forecast period, they say from JPR.

There have not been too many movements between manufacturers. Intel continues to dominate the market with a 68% share thanks to the integrated ones that we mentioned and that it includes in most of its processors. AMD sells dedicated and integrated, but it is the latter that drive it globally with 16%, followed by NVIDIA at close range.

Sale of graphics chips: in dedicated there is no color

The data changes completely when we talk specifically about dedicated graphics cards, the most powerful, attractive, expensive and profitable. Despite the lack of stock and the current very expensive prices (due to production problems and insatiable crypto miners) the sale of dedicated continues to rise and JPR predicts that its penetration among PCs will grow to 26% in 2025.

Confirming the data provided by the latest Steam hardware survey, NVIDIA widely dominates this market with a share of 81%. Intel has yet to retail its dedicated ads, while AMD has not been able to replicate its success in processors.

As for stock and prices what to tell you that you do not know. The lack of semiconductors prevents integrators and manufacturers from meeting the demand and we fear that the problems in distribution and inventory coverage in PCs and components will continue throughout 2021.