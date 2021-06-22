Graphics Card Prices Slump Following China’s Bitcoin Hit

China’s latest blow to cryptocurrencies, and especially to Bitcoin, is starting to be reflected in the component market. According to South China Morning Post, Graphics card prices plummeted in the Asian giant, due to the closure of a significant number of digital currency mining bases.

The fall in the sale values ​​of the hardware is related to the cessation of operations of the cryptocurrency miners located in the Sichuan province. The same fate suffered those who were installed in Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia in the last month.

Following the most recent measures of its central bank, China ensures that reduced its Bitcoin mining capacity by 90%. At least in the short term. Many miners even made the decision to sell their equipment by the kilo to be installed in other countries.

Hardware begins to see the impact of China’s measures on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

Photo by Joseph Greve on Unsplash

According to South China Morning Post, some graphics card models lost up to two-thirds of their retail price. For example, Asus’ RTX 3060 is now sold on Alibaba Group’s TMall at a price of 4,699 yuan (roughly $ 725). In May, the same model cost 13,499 yuan (almost $ 2,100).

For its part, the NVIDIA Quadro P1000 fell from almost 3,000 yuan (US $ 463) to 2,429 yuan (US $ 375) between May and June. It is still impossible to know if the trend can be sustained for long, or if it depends on how long it takes the affected Bitcoin miners to restart their activities.

Other cryptocurrencies have already had a major impact on the sale of components. In Chia’s case, its effect was focused on storage units, both hard drives and SSDs. The increase in demand was such that the manufacturers themselves planned to sell directly to the large structures dedicated to this digital currency. Thus, they seek to prevent the retail market from being disrupted and favoring resellers and speculators.

If the graphics card price crash continues in China over the next few weeks, it may be reflected (partially, at least) in other parts of the world. Anyway, the shortage of components is a problem that will not be solved in the short term.

