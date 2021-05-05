Graphic New Allegations Emerge in Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Case

Faulkner said Josh was a registered member and his pregnant wife, Anna duggar, received reports of his online activity. However, Faulkner claimed that Josh’s activity was not monitored by the program because he used a password-protected network.

At the Wednesday hearing, a judge granted Josh bail under the condition that he stays with the Rebers, who are Duggar family friends and agreed to be his third-party custodians. Additionally, he will be monitored with a GPS anklet, he’s unable to access the internet and he can visit with his children while his wife supervises, among other restrictions.

Josh pleaded not guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography on Friday, April 30.

At the time of his arraignment, US Chief Magistrate Judge Erin L. Wiedemann stated Josh is not allowed to live with minor children if he is granted bail.

His attorneys argued against the ruling in an opposition filed Tuesday, May 4, and obtained by E! News. His attorneys requested the judge allow Josh’s release on bail under “a combination of conditions,” adding, “Duggar is requesting that this court permit him to return home to his immediate family during the pendency of this case.”