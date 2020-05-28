The League and the Higher Sports Council they made this Thursday the decision to open their hands and allow access to a limited number of media in the first and second division matches. The CSD issued a statement informing of its will in accordance with the institution chaired by Javier Tebas, at the same time that a demonstration of associations of photojournalists was organized on the occasion of his veto of entrance to the stadiums.

Dozens of photographers gathered, respecting the safety distances and prevention measures, at the door of the League headquarters to express their outrage at the impossibility of going to cover the first and second division matches, despite the fact that Health protocols have allowed many of them to go to other places where spaces are closed and the higher potential contagion risk.

«We want to be received to explain what our situation is», the graphic reporters told OKDIARIO in a meeting in which they pleaded at all times to set an example regarding the respect of the safety distance and in which disbelief is shown regarding the decisions of the League. «We do not understand that we can go to the ICU in a hospital but not to a stadium », explained to this newspaper the spokesman for the National Association of Graphic Press and TV Reporters.

Although no one had contacted the 16 signatory associations of the manifesto for press freedom, the Higher Sports Council issued an official statement this Thursday in which the commitment to the League is assured is «to facilitate the right of the media to cover the return of LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank ». To do this, as the note states, a “sanitary protocol has been designed for what they can do in safe conditions”, although those who can go to the soccer fields must do so “under restrictive measures”.

You denounce Thebes for controlling the information

This measure was received by those present at the demonstration with some optimism, but also with mistrust, due to the previous null conversations established with the institutions in the previous weeks. «No one has contacted with the 16 signatory associations. We have called and received the silence for an answer », they assured, with a clear message below. “There is distance and you can work from the stands or on the grass, there are many protocols for action but nobody counts on us.”

Javier Tebas and the League were the target of criticism of some protesters, who denounced the attempt of media control by the institution as an explanation of the veto to the media. “It is not being afraid of the media, it is about having control over everything that is said. There will always be less bad things said if I know who issues the information and who distributes it ”, slipped one of the reporters present in the claim.