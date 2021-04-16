Graphene masks are supposed to be the future, but are they safe?

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps) has requested this Thursday the “voluntary cessation of marketing” of surgical masks with graphene because it turns out that they are not safe masks. Especially of the manufacturer Shandong Shenquan New Materials Co. Ltd, from China. But, Can these masks be dangerous? How do I know if I have graphene masks at home?

Graphene was everywhere a few years ago and has even been used to make clothes that prevent mosquito bites. Graphene is a pure carbon composite material and in fact in 2010 physicists Andréy Gueim Y Konstantin Novosiólov they received the Nobel Prize in Physics for their discoveries about this material.

The Aemps has started an investigation following the publication of the Canadian health authorities on the possible risks due to the presence of graphene or graphene biomass in masks. Unfortunately, inhaling graphene can be harmful to our health.

The fear of inhaling graphene

Unfortunately, masks with graphene can be harmful to our health since the pure carbon compound is inhaled and this it is toxic to the lungs. If a person has used these masks, they can contact their GP for follow-up to make sure there are no serious problems.

Several autonomous communities

For this reason, the Central Independent Trade Union and Officials (CSIF) of Castilla y León has requested the removal of graphene masks among officials of the community. Unfortunately, it is not the only autonomous community that has received these masks. In Madrid, FFP2 masks with graphene that had been distributed among officials have also had to be removed.

Graphene masks: are they a problem or are they safe?

And how do we know if we have graphene masks at home? The first thing is to look at the packaging of the masks. In Spain its distribution has been detected between health workers, teachers and police, as reported by El Mundo. But there are two masks that we do know are not safe masks because they have graphene: one disposable surgical IIR graphene and biomass, distributed by Amevisa SAU and an FFP2 mask, Healfiber, distributed by Iturri SA.

Although you do not have to be afraid of masks with graphene, since many safe masks are sold in Spain. From now on the most important thing is note that this material cannot be inhaled. So it is best to take it into account when you go to buy your masks or receive them from your company. If they have graphene or are some of the ones that we already know have it, it is best not to use them.

In the event that you find other masks that may have graphene, Aemps asks that they be informed to know what other brands can be harmful to our health.

The use of masks is mandatory in Spain. Because of this, it is important to know what types of masks we can use to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But we also have to take into account preventive measures such as continuous hand washing or safety distance. With all this we can prevent the spread of coronavirus.

