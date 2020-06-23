A team of researchers from the Brown university, in the state of Rhode Island, has used reduced graphene oxide (rGO) for improve the resistance of the solid electrolyte of lithium batteries. Compared to the solid ceramic electrolytes that have been developed so far, adding a nanomaterial such as graphene, which is applied in the form of platelets, achieves doubling fracture resistance regarding the original ceramic material. This represents an important advance in this technology since eliminates the problem of fragility of this type of electrolyte and allows its use in electric vehicle batteries.

Lithium batteries with solid electrolyte are currently receiving the most attention from researchers. The goal is to achieve a higher energy density, using safer materials and with the promise of lower costs. So far, the most promising solid electrolytes are based on the use of ceramic materials. Most research has focused on optimize chemical properties of these materials. Instead, Brown researchers have sought improve your physical properties.

Solid ceramic electrolytes cannot catch fire, making them very safe components against the temperature rise that occurs in batteries. In addition, it has been shown that they prevent the formation of lithium dendrites on the electrodes, extending the life of the batteries and allowing the operating voltage to rise. But not everything are advantages. Ceramic is a highly brittle material It can fracture during the manufacturing process and during use.

The fracture resistance of a material is defined as its ability to withstand cracking without crumbling. In the case of battery electrolyte, the resistance must be high in order to maintain the necessary electrical properties and continue to function as such. In this investigation, Brown’s team wanted to see if mixing a ceramic material with graphene was capable of achieving this purpose.

Research shows that reduced graphene oxide (rGO) can help prevent crack propagation in ceramic materials used in battery electrolyte. Photo: Sheldon Laboratory / Brown University.

Research Director Christos Athanasiou has worked with Brown’s engineering professors, Brian Sheldon and Nitin Padture, who for years have used nanomaterials as hardeners for ceramic materials used in the aerospace industry. The researchers fabricated small graphene oxide platelets mixed with a ceramic powder called LATP. The mixture was subsequently heated to get both compounds to form a single material.

Mechanical tests were carried out on this material, showing up to twice the average resistance to fracture compared to the ceramic material without mixing. As Athanasiou explains in Matter magazine, where the research has been published, when a crack is formed in the material, “graphene platelets stop their evolution by holding the surfaces of both sides together”, so it is necessary to apply more energy to keep the crack going.

Laboratory experiments also showed that graphene does not interfere with the electrical properties of the material. The main characteristic of an electrolyte is that it is not an electrical conductor; Ions travel through it, but not electricity. However, one of the properties of graphene is precisely its electrical conductivity. To get this mix working “the key was to make sure you added the right amount of graphene to the ceramic,” says Padture. If the amount is below the necessary resistance is lost and if it is greater, the electrolyte becomes an electrical conductor.

Measurements of the fracture resistance of the solid ceramic electrolyte reinforced with graphene platelets.

Taken together, the research results open the door to use of nanocomposites such as graphene to increase the resistance to breakage of the solid electrolyte of the batteries which would allow to implement them safely in electric vehicles. The research team will continue to work to improve the material, testing different nanomaterials and different types of ceramic electrolytes.