Flu cases have fallen to a historically low figure due to an emphasis on social distancing and good hygiene in the midst of the full COVID-19 pandemic, according to a chart published by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP).

“There were only 208 laboratory confirmed influenza cases in Australia last month, compared to 30,567 in May 2019, a decrease of more than 99%,” read the chart posted on Twitter.

There has been a dramatic drop in cases in the past three months. In March, when Australia ordered confinement, 5,892 cases of influenza were confirmed. In April that number had dropped to 307 and in May to 208.

Flu cases have fallen to a historically low number due to the emphasis on social distancing and good hygiene in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Source: RACGP

Dr. Kerry Hancock, RACGP president, revealed to NewsGP that she was “very surprised” by the results and further commented that the reduction in transmission has demonstrated the positive impact that social distancing and good hygiene can have.

“It reveals to us the importance of physical distance, good hand hygiene, avoiding mass meetings when you are sick, coughing properly and being aware of all the measures to avoid the transmission of infectious diseases,” he said.

New data reveals that social distancing could not only have helped decrease the number of coronavirus cases. Source: .

Dr. Evan Ackermann, past RACGP president, said the trend supports the health advice that has always been suggested, but that “now people are applying it.”

“People not only wash their hands, they quarantine when they are sick, and many wear masks when they are in public. I really hope that leads to long-term behavior change, ”he said.

Dr. Hancock agrees that while certain aspects of confinement are not ideal in the long term, she hopes that some of the hygiene messages will remain long after the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

“Maybe it is not our ideal lifestyle, without being able to attend concerts, the movies or gather in crowds, but it certainly shows that we can make a difference, at least by implementing some of these strategies in the long term,” he said.

Dr. Ackermann suggests that continuing the practices Australia has adopted in recent months could be even more effective than a flu shot for people in low-risk populations. Source: .

“Once again, Australia can feel really proud that what we have been asked to do about COVID-19 has been done,” she added.

Dr. Ackermann suggests that continuing the practices Australia has adopted in recent months could be even more effective than a flu shot for people in low-risk groups.

“For the majority of the population, maintaining good personal hygiene might be more effective than getting a flu shot,” he said.

