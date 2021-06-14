Granting citizenship to 10.2 million undocumented immigrants would improve the US economy, report says



There are four scenarios for undocumented immigrant benefits.

It is common to hear the discourse that undocumented immigrants affect the economy, but a recent study that considers four scenarios indicates just the opposite, information that will be key in the debate for immigration reform in Congress.

Allowing these non-citizens to have a path to citizenship would increase Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by as much as $ 1.7 trillion over the next decade, as well as increase the wages of all Americans and create hundreds of thousands of new jobs, which would promote the economic recovery of the country.

This is stated in the conclusions of the report published this Monday by the Center for American Progress (CAP) in collaboration with the Center for Global Migration at the University of California, Davis (UC Davis).

It points out that 10.2 million undocumented people live and work in communities in the country, where they have resided for an average of 16 years.

“They are parents, grandparents and siblings of another 10.2 million family members”, indicates the report.

He adds that nearly 40 years have passed since Congress significantly reformed the country’s immigration system, leaving a generation of individuals and their families vulnerable.

The report recalls that there are four possible scenarios for immigration reform, something that the representative previously explained to this newspaper. Raul Ruiz (California), who recognized that the Democratic negotiations would boost the economic contribution of immigrants.

“The report analyzes four potential scenarios, where Congress grants a path to citizenship,” says the report.

All undocumented immigrants are considered, for whom the President Joe Biden’s immigration reform; to undocumented immigrants working in essential occupations; ‘dreamers’ and those eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), for whom it was proposed the Law of Promise and Dream – already passed in the House -, and a combination of Dreamers, those eligible for TPS and essential workers, for whom the Essential Workers Act is proposed.

The stages

All the undocumented.- Providing a path to citizenship for all non-citizens in the United States would increase national GDP by $ 1.7 trillion and create 438,800 new jobs over the next decade, the report indicates.

He adds that this would benefit all workers, since in five years eligible people would have an additional annual income of $ 4,300, figures that would increase to $ 14,000 in ten years.

However, for all Americans, the annual salary would increase by $ 700.

‘Dreamers’ and TPS.- The Dream and Promise Act would increase national GDP by $ 799 billion over the next 10 years and create 285,400 new jobs.

The report adds that the income level of those eligible would increase by $ 4,300 in five years and $ 16,800 in 10 years, while the salary increase to all Americans would be $ 400 annually.

Essential workers.- A path to citizenship for essential workers who are undocumented immigrants would boost GDP by a total of $ 989 billion over 10 years and create 203,200 new jobs.

The salary increase in five years is the same as the previous scenarios, but in ten years it would be $ 11,800. Meanwhile, the salary for all other American workers would increase by $ 300 annually.

‘Dreamers’, TPS and essential workers.- In this case, GDP would increase by $ 1.5 trillion over 10 years and create 400,800 new jobs.

The salary increase in five years remains at the same level, but in ten years it would be $ 13,500 annually. All other workers would see their annual wages increase by $ 600.

“These important results are generated considering the direct increases in salary and productivity produced by the legalization of undocumented workers; the response of demand and business investments to their higher productivity ”, he considered Giovanni Peri, professor of economics at UC Davis, director of the university’s Center for Global Migration and co-author of the report.

He adds that greater access to education would also help improve the conditions of these people.

Nicole Prchal Svajlenka, associate director of research for the CAP Immigration Policy team and co-author of the report, highlights that “doing the right thing” for undocumented immigrants is a “stimulus” to the US economy.

“Undocumented immigrants are critical to the nation’s social infrastructure, a fact that has been widely understood amid the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.