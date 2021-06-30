Grant Morrison says the idea of ​​evil Superman is ridiculous – .

Superman is a character who has had a powerful influence on pop culture, the last few years have been especially good for him thanks to the rise of superhero movies and television. We’ve had more movies and series about him, but also some characters looking to flip his archetype, the so-called Evil Superman trope. Grant Morrison, writer of comics like All-Star Superman, Doom Patrol, New X-Men and many more, declares that the evil figures of Superman or similar are ridiculous.

Grant Morrison is about to launch a new comic, Superman and the Authority, and because of the publication he is interviewing CBR to comment on details about it, as well as some very personal opinions about the character of the Man of Steel. During the last years we have observed the emergence of characters that seek to subvert Superman’s traits, that is, we see an almighty superhero, but it is not pure goodness and justice, it has a dark side that represents serious inconveniences for everyone around him. TO Morrison he does not like such a line.

It’s something that I’ve come to terms with and reduced to the patriarchal structures that have been oppressing us, you can easily make Superman representative of that. This caring father-like figure can turn overbearing, but I think that’s a mistake. I think the idea that Superman would react to Lois Lane’s death by becoming a tyrant is ridiculous; my mom and dad died and I did not become a tyrant. If I can handle it, Superman can handle it.

Examples we have several. Injustice, with Superman turning evil over the death of his loved one; The Boys – 95%, with Homelander as a ruthless “superhero” who only seeks media attention; o Omni-Man in Invincible – 100%, using his powers to brutalize. Morrison he believes that there is no reason for a powerful being to fall so low with his physiognomy so advanced. For CBR, the writer also talks about the idea that Superman and the Authority will follow, leaving the human perspective a bit aside and leaning towards the extraterrestrial.

I think there’s a certain degree of, if it’s that powerful, couldn’t it turn things around? We lean towards the idea that he is a really good man and wants to do the best for us, but he is not really human. He doesn’t want to break us, but he’s gotten to the point where he thinks maybe he should break us, maybe we need this. It’s a little scarier than Superman as an overbearing father with heat vision eyes, it’s more of an alien perspective saying, ‘I’ve had enough of you. They’ve been messing up too long and they’re really going to get hurt if I don’t do something.

To taste there are colors, and the idea of ​​the evil Superman is loved by many fans of the comics. The entertainment industry will not stop exploiting it soon and we will surely see it in the future with the same intensity. Will Grant’s new comic bring us another interesting twist for the character? According to CBR, Superman and the Authority # 1 will be published on July 20.

Meanwhile, fans have a lot to choose from in the superhero catalog, especially the powerful type like the Man of Steel. The entertainment industry continues to offer muscular men of great power to make good or bad moral decisions and they are a complete success. If there’s one thing that can be recreated over and over again in Hollywood right now, it’s the cinematic universes loaded with ultra-powerful characters.

