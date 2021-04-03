Grant Hill, new General Manager of Team USA at the end of the Tokyo Olympics

Grant Hill will become the new general manager of the national basketball team of USA as soon as the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games are over. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi, the former NBA player and legend will replace Jerry Colangelo, who has been in charge since 2005.

With Colangelo as CEO, Team USA has achieved gold medals at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics, as well as a gold medal at the 2007 FIBA ​​Americas Championship and two FIBA ​​World Cup gold medals in 2010 and 2014.