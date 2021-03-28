Grant Gustin speaks exclusively of The Flash, a character he has played since he was 23 – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

A generation has grown up with The Flash alongside its protagonist. This is recognized by actor Grant Gustin, who admits that the series “is a great escape for people, a pause from everything that is happening in the world, it is wonderful to disconnect a little and come to see The Flash, to be inspired and be more optimistic, more loving and connect with all the heroism in the show. “

To have seven seasons in a series that has placed itself in the demanding taste of the superhero show public is no simple feat, says Gustin, who plays Barry Allen, whose alter ego is the scarlet sprinter.

“Along with the fans, Barry and the Flash character have grown up with me, I was 23 when the show aired, now I am 30 and along this path I have had to learn to find myself and Barry has been with me in that, “he says in an exclusive interview with El Sol de México.

Regarding the evolution of the character in these seven years, he adds: “I like to describe him as someone incredibly optimistic, there came a time when we saw him put armor on his heart, but he has lost it over the years and in his new encounter with Iris (whom he describes as the love of his life) and with all the support they are going to give each other, I hope we can see him a little more sensitive. “

In addition to understanding the evolution of the character, what he likes most about him is not the fame he has brought him, the greatest gift that Flash has given his interpreter, is the possibility of fulfilling his childhood dream: to be a Super Hero.

“The coolest part, but at the same time the most complicated part is the suit, every time I put on my boots, I finish putting on the whole suit and I see myself wrapped in that wonder, I realize that it will be horrible the day that this is all over and I no longer have a chance to wear it, so definitely one of the best parts of all this is the suit and working with it is very special to me. “

His superhero outfit has changed over time, “the first few times I could put it on myself, it was pants, a jacket and the zipper in the front, I put on the hood, the mask, a small zipper in the back and zero problems. But now I need a lot of help, the zipper is on the back and it is a much tighter suit, because of the design that the mask now has, it is impossible to put it on myself “.

Although like every superhero hides his identity behind a mask, the actor opens part of the mystery of The Flash for his followers. “The first episodes of season seven will serve to end the story that was left unfinished.”

The sixth season ended abruptly last May due to the pandemic, the production was forced to finish the recordings in March, leaving that installment in 19 episodes, when 22 were planned. In the final chapter, Barry Allen separates from Iris, who enters the Mirrorverse.

This resounding ending caused speculation among fans of the series that the story would change, but “Barry and Iris are going to get together,” confirms the actor.

“They are going to be closer together than ever for this new installment. I don’t want to ruin their magic with too much information, but I can tell you that there will be a new group of villains, I’m going to get into a lot of new conflicts and the story is going to have a new twist, “concludes Grant Gustin. The seventh season of The Flash premieres March 25 at midnight on Warner Channel.