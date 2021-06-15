Grant Gustin rumored for the movie The Flash

For the first Flash movie in theaters currently being shot we will have a strong multiverse component, as the “Flashpoint” arc from the comics will be adapted to a greater or lesser extent. This has resulted, for now, in having two Batman (Ben Affleck, from the main continuity, and Michael Keaton, who returns to the role several decades later), but we could have other alternative versions of the scarlet speedster in “The Flash”.

As we can read in The Illuminerdi, to treat as rumor for now, Warner Bros. would be interested in having a cameo by Grant Gustin, star of the series “The Flash” for the chain The CW. This version of the character, totally different from the one played by the actor Ezra Miller, has been on our screens since 2014 and there the multiverse has also had a capital importance. It has been so important that last year the television event “Crisis on Infinite Earths” was held, which redefined the television multiverse, creating a space where all DC products (mainly television) have a place.

At that event, one of the highlights was the first clear crossover between film and television when Ezra Miller dropped as Flash in one of the episodes and shared the scene with Grant Gustin’s version. Perhaps in the cinema we will have the interpretation of what happened from Miller’s point of view, although it would be difficult for it to be so because Victor Stone (Cyborg) is explicitly mentioned and we already know that Ezra Fisher will not appear in the film. However, it was already pointed out at the time that this small scene shared by the two Flash was recorded with a team more typical of cinema than television, therefore the possibility of recovering it for the tape is there.

“The Flash” is being directed by Andy Muschietti from a script by Christina Hodson. Few details of the plot are known except that the story “Flashpoint” from the comics will be adapted in one way or another, in which the scarlet speedster travels to the past to save his mother from being murdered. Ezra Miller heads a cast in which we also have Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton both as Batman, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen. The film has a theatrical release set for the November 4, 2022.

Via information | The Illuminerdi