Granollers and Zeballos, to the doubles semifinals after defeating Garín and Pella

04/16/2021 at 12:41 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Marcel granollers and the Argentine Horacio Zeballos defeated by 6-3 Y 6-1 to the Argentine Guido pella and the chilean Cristian Garin in the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 doubles tournament.

Less than 55 minutes lasted the Spanish-speaking confrontation of the day, in which Lump Y Garin They found no way to cope with the good rapport on the other side of the network.

The Spanish-Argentine duo broke the first serve of their rivals and took off with a 3-0 which he kept until the end of the sleeve. Two new breaks in the next set led to a 4-1 that was irrecoverable for Lump Y Garin.

Rivals of Granollers Y Zeballos in the semifinals they will come out of the match between the French Pierre-Hugues Herbert Y Nicolas Mahut and the croats Nikola Mektic Y Mate Pavic.