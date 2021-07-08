Granollers and Zeballos take the place in the semifinals at the expense of Goransson and Ruud

07/07/2021

On 07/08/2021 at 09:15 CEST

The Spanish Marcel granollers, number 10 of the ATP and the Argentine player Horacio Zeballos, number 7 of the ATP fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and fifty-three minutes by 6-3, 6-4 and 6-4 the swedish tennis player Andre goransson, number 80 of the ATP and the Norwegian tennis player Casper ruud, number 205 of the ATP in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. After this result, the tennis players take the place for the semifinals of Wimbledon.

During the match, the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 3 times, had a 77% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 87% of their service points. As for Goransson and Ruud, they never broke serve, had 64% first serve, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 63% of service points.

During the semifinals Granollers and Zeballos will face off with the winners of the match that will face Simone bolelli Y Maximo gonzalez against Raven klaasen Y Ben mclachlan.

The tournament takes place in London from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass. During the competition, a total of 64 couples face off.